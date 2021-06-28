OSU in review: Cowgirls come close to first women's national title, Cade Cunningham and AJ Ferrari shine as freshmen

“This year was a great year for me,” Cunningham during a press conference in April to declare for the draft. “I feel like I’ve grown tremendously throughout the year from a person and a basketball standpoint. I think more than anything, the gratitude I have for the people behind the scenes that I don’t think get as much credit as they should. Obviously coach Mike (Boynton), me and him we’ve had this crazy connection from the beginning, but he’s really put the right people throughout the program to help sustain the energy that he’s brought. Just a ton of appreciation from me, and I’m always going to be a Cowboy for life.”

Softball WCWS run

Watching OSU softball coach Kenny Gajewski and his players have success while having the time of their lives was enjoyable for college softball fans to witness.

Gajewski was honest about the amount of work it took to keep the roster together after the pandemic canceled the previous season, but it all paid off with a trip to the Women’s College World Series. The Cowgirls advanced through the Regional and Super Regional in from of their home fans before winning their first World Series game against Georgia in Oklahoma City.