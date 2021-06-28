OSU in review: Cowgirls come close to first women's national title, Cade Cunningham and AJ Ferrari shine as freshmen

Oklahoma State started the 2020-2021 athletic year in the national spotlight for unwanted reasons but ended the year on the national stage for all the right reasons.
In the midst of a pandemic, OSU found itself in the national media cycle surrounding a One America News T-shirt that head coach Mike Gundy wore that caused multiple players to speak out. OSU men’s basketball had also been hit with a postseason ban after landing the top-rated recruit in Cade Cunningham.
The Cowboys ended the football season as a closer group and had four players drafted in the NFL Draft. Four more signed contracts and undrafted free agents. The basketball team had a spectacular year that ended with its first NCAA Tournament win since 2009.
Multiple other sports teams and athletes kept OSU in the national spotlight for good reasons, including the opening of O’Brate Stadium.
Here are five memorable moments from OSU’s past athletic year:
Women’s golf earns national runner-up
OSU came into the 2020-21 sports year looking for its first women’s national championship and the golf team nearly pulled it off. The Cowgirls knocked off Duke, who was last year’s national champion, before facing Ole Miss in the national championship and falling 4-1.
OSU finished with a historic season having six of the seven lowest single-season scoring averages in school history come from this past year. The Cowgirls advanced to the national championship with a young roster and head coach Greg Robertson is confident that his team can put itself in a similar position in the future.
“We’re not done,” Robertson immediately following the loss. “We’ve got a young team. Nobody is leaving so they’re going to be back. This is a great experience for them. So hopefully, if we’re back in the same situation again next year, they can learn from this and we’ll have a different result.”
OSU is still looking for its first women’s national championship but Robertson said he believes the Cowgirls are close to making a national championship run in multiple sports.
“I wish we would have gotten it done but there is no reason why we can’t get some banners up with women’s sports in Gallagher-Iba here pretty soon.”
AJ Ferrari wins national title as a freshman
AJ Ferrari became the third freshman in OSU history to win an individual wrestling title and the first since Pat Smith won in 1990. Ferrari defeated Pittsburgh’s Nino Bonaccorsi 4-2 to win the 197-pound championship.
“It’s history. It’s awesome to be a part of such a great program,” Ferrari said in his post-match Zoom. “The greatest team. The most NCAA title out of any collegiate or professional team, it’s insane.”
He is the 143rd individual national champion in school history and helped the Cowboys place third in the team standings. Ferrari captivated fans and media members with his talent and charisma in interviews.
He also competed in the Olympic trials but dropped both of his matches. Ferrari is expected to be a household name in Stillwater for several years ahead.
"He's a young guy who has a lot of spirit about himself and he just won an NCAA championship," head coach John Smith said in an OSU release on March 20. "He talks a big game and he shows a big game."
The Cade Cunningham show
Cade Cunningham came into his freshman year with off-the-chart expectations being the highest-rated recruit to ever suit up in an OSU uniform. And he didn’t disappoint. Cunningham put OSU basketball back on the national stage by helping the Cowboys advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament for the first time since 2005 and winning their first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 since 2009.
The uncertainty surrounding the postseason ban didn’t stop Cunningham from playing well and staying focused. Cunningham’s mature approach to the game allowed him to average 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on his way to earning the Big 12 Player of the Year award.
Cunningham also became the first player on OSU history to be named to the Associated Press All-America First Team. He won the Wayman Tisdale award given to the top freshman in college basketball and is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
“This year was a great year for me,” Cunningham during a press conference in April to declare for the draft. “I feel like I’ve grown tremendously throughout the year from a person and a basketball standpoint. I think more than anything, the gratitude I have for the people behind the scenes that I don’t think get as much credit as they should. Obviously coach Mike (Boynton), me and him we’ve had this crazy connection from the beginning, but he’s really put the right people throughout the program to help sustain the energy that he’s brought. Just a ton of appreciation from me, and I’m always going to be a Cowboy for life.”
Softball WCWS run
Watching OSU softball coach Kenny Gajewski and his players have success while having the time of their lives was enjoyable for college softball fans to witness.
Gajewski was honest about the amount of work it took to keep the roster together after the pandemic canceled the previous season, but it all paid off with a trip to the Women’s College World Series. The Cowgirls advanced through the Regional and Super Regional in from of their home fans before winning their first World Series game against Georgia in Oklahoma City.
OSU dropped its next two games to James Madison and Florida State but it was one heck of a ride for the Cowgirls that brought a lot of fandom and attention to OSU softball.
“We’re starting to look like an elite softball program and we’ll just continue to chase the standard at OSU, and that’s win championships,” Gajewski said following the loss to FSU. “We fell short again.”
Changing of the torch
Mike Holder has been the OSU athletic director for 16 years and the school will now have a new face running the athletic department. OSU officially announced in March that Deputy Athletic Director Chad Weiberg will be taking over on July 1.
“I am humbled by this opportunity,” Weiberg said in the release. “I want to thank the Regents, President Burns Hargis, and Mike Holder, and I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of building on their successes.”
Coach of the year: Greg Robertson, Women’s golf
Robertson took a young team to the brink of the OSU’s first women’s national championship and the Cowgirls are expected to be just as good or better next season.
Co-student-athletes of the year: Cade Cunningham, men’s basketball and AJ Ferrari, wrestling
Both athletes had strong individual performances that put OSU in the national spotlight. Ferrari won a national championship and Cunningham had one of the most electrifying freshman campaigns that OSU basketball has ever seen.