OSU in preseason top 25 for 10th time under head coach Mike Gundy

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State checked in at No. 22 in USA Today Preseason Coaches' Poll released Tuesday morning. The top 25 poll is voted on by 65 coaches from the 10 FBS conferences plus independents.
OSU returns in 2021 with redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Sanders once again under center and eight starters returning to a defense that finished fifth in the Big 12 in points allowed last fall, when the Cowboys went 8-3. Key departures include Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace and Rodarius Williams.
Tuesday’s poll marks the fourth time OSU has been ranked inside the preseason top 25 over the past five seasons. In 17 seasons under Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have been included in the preseason rankings 10 times.
OSU is among the four Big 12 teams featured in the top 25. Oklahoma came in at No. 3, followed by Iowa State at No. 8 and Texas at No. 19. The rankings reflect the Big 12’s preseason poll, which also ranked OSU behind the three conference foes.
TCU and West Virginia were among those receiving votes.
Gundy is one of four Big 12 coaches who will vote in the coaches poll during the 2021 season, joined by Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, TCU’s Gary Patterson and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian.
Defending nationals champions Alabama will begin the season in the top spot with 63 of a possible 65 first-place votes. Clemson follows at No. 2 ahead of OU, which received the two remaining first-place votes. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia round out the top five.
Quarterback: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
Running back: Breece Hall, Iowa State
Running back: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
Fullback: Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma
Wide receiver: Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
Wide receiver: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Wide receiver: Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
Tight end: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Offensive linemen: Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech
Offensive linemen: Trevor Downing, Iowa State
Offensive linemen: Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
Offensive linemen: Colin Newell, Iowa State
Offensive linemen: Josh Sills, Oklahoma State
Defensive line: Ochaun Mathis, TCU
Defensive line: Will McDonald, Iowa State
Defensive line: Dante Stills, West Virginia
Defensive line: Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
Defensive line: Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Linebacker: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Linebacker: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
Linebacker: Mike Rose, Iowa State
Secondary: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State
Secondary: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
Secondary: D’Shawn Jamison, Texas
Secondary: Anthony Johnson, Iowa State
Secondary: Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Punter: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
Offensive Player of the Year: Rattler
Defensive Player of the Year: Rose
Newcomer of the Year: Shough
