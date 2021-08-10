OSU in preseason top 25 for 10th time under head coach Mike Gundy

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State checked in at No. 22 in USA Today Preseason Coaches' Poll released Tuesday morning. The top 25 poll is voted on by 65 coaches from the 10 FBS conferences plus independents.

OSU returns in 2021 with redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Sanders once again under center and eight starters returning to a defense that finished fifth in the Big 12 in points allowed last fall, when the Cowboys went 8-3. Key departures include Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace and Rodarius Williams.

Tuesday’s poll marks the fourth time OSU has been ranked inside the preseason top 25 over the past five seasons. In 17 seasons under Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have been included in the preseason rankings 10 times.

OSU is among the four Big 12 teams featured in the top 25. Oklahoma came in at No. 3, followed by Iowa State at No. 8 and Texas at No. 19. The rankings reflect the Big 12’s preseason poll, which also ranked OSU behind the three conference foes.

TCU and West Virginia were among those receiving votes.

Gundy is one of four Big 12 coaches who will vote in the coaches poll during the 2021 season, joined by Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, TCU’s Gary Patterson and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian.