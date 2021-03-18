OSU in fifth place after first day of NCAA Wrestling Championships

OSU, OU wrestlers advance to quarters
Oklahoma State advanced three wrestlers into the quarterfinals and sits in fifth place after the first day of the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.
Top seed Daton Fix at 133 pounds, No. 4 seed Boo Lewallen at 149 pounds and No. 4 seed AJ Ferrari at 197 each won twice Thursday to move to the quarters. Fix, of Sand Springs, scored a 16-3 major decision over Cole Rhone of Bloomsburg in the first round and won by fall (3:40) over Malyke Hines of Lehigh in the second round.
Lewallen defeated Kody Komara of Kent State by fall (1:26) in the first round and rallied from behind for a 7-6, sudden victory decision over Campbell’s Joshua Heil in the second round. Ferrari scored a technical fall (4:52) of Colin McCracken of Kent State in the first round and shut out Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State 5-0 in the second round.
Oklahoma State picked up 20 points Thursday, good for fifth place in the team standings. Iowa leads at 33.5 points, followed by Penn State (28), Missouri (23) and North Carolina State (21).
OSU’s Travis Wittlake (165), Dustin Plott (174) and Dakota Greer (184) each lost in the second round after winning their first matches. They move on to the second round of the consolation bracket Friday morning. Trevor Mastrogiovanni (125), Wyatt Sheets (157) and Austin Harris (285) are also alive in the consolation rounds.
Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley knocked off a pair of top-10 competitors to advance to the quarterfinals at 197 pounds. Woodley, seeded 26th, beat No. 7 Rocky Elam of Missouri by a 4-1 decision in the first round and topped Michigan State’s 10th-seeded Cameron Caffey 4-3 in the second round. He was the only OU wrestler to reach the quarterfinals.
Three other Sooners, Dom Demas (141), Mitch Moore (149) and Josh Heindselman (285) won a match Thursday and will continue in the consolation bracket on Friday.
OU tallied five team points and is in a tie for 33rd place.