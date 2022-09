OSU hosts UAPB on Saturday: Five things to know about the Golden Lions

STILLWATER — In its final tune-up before an open date and a visit to Baylor in the Big 12 opener, No. 8 Oklahoma State hosts FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

“On paper, people are going to say you’re a more athletic and a more talented team,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. “I’m OK with that.

“I’m stressing the importance of focus and I’m stressing the importance of us improving in all three phases and also we understand we always respect whoever we play.”

Five things to know about the Golden Lions:

They lead FCS with 62 points per game.

“Sometimes that’s hard to do when you’re playing air,” Gundy said. “Our players are aware of that. They’ve got some guys that run around and make plays.”

UAPB opened the season with a 48-42 win against Division II Lane and followed with a 76-3 victory against North American, an NAIA team. In those two games, the Golden Lions averaged 531.5 yards.

OSU is their highest-ranked opponent in program history.

UAPB has faced two FBS teams: TCU in 2019 (a 39-7 loss) and Arkansas in 2021 (a 45-3 loss). Neither team was ranked at the time.

Playing a top-10 team is new but not intimidating for the Golden Lions, who will receive a $425,000 paycheck for Saturday’s game.

“They’ve got 85 scholarships and we’ve got 63, but they still put on their pants the same way we do — one leg at a time,” coach Doc Gamble said on a SWAC teleconference this week.

They are used to playing in front of small crowds

The previous two games, both played at home, had crowds of 6,200 fans — roughly a fourth of the capacity. Boone Pickens Stadium, the site of Saturday’s game, seats 55,509 and last week had almost that many in attendance for a meeting with Arizona State.

Last year’s game against Arkansas was played in Little Rock, with an announced crowd of 42,576.

They are the 14th FCS opponent for OSU to face under Gundy.

The Gundy era opened with a 15-10 win against Montana State in 2005, and OSU has played FCS teams in 14 of 18 years under Gundy. The average margin of victory in those games has been 38.6 points, but the results have been unpredictable including an 84-0 win against Savannah State in 2012 and a 23-16 outcome against Missouri State in 2021.

“Our guys are looking forward to the game and we’re looking forward to the game as a staff,” Gamble said. “Our expectations don’t change.”

They already have matched last year’s win total.

UAPB was 2-9 last season with one victory in conference play but is looking for a turnaround in Gamble’s third season. The team was picked to finish fifth out of six teams in the SWAC West.

In this week’s FCS coaches’ poll, the Golden Lions received 10 votes.