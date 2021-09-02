OSU hosting vaccine clinics prior to home football games

Oklahoma State University will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics before home football games this season.

According to a news release, the first clinic will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium ahead of the OSU-Missouri State game.

OSU Medicine will be distributing Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots to anyone who wants one. The release states that patrons will need to bring a health insurance card, but there is no out of pocket expense for the vaccination.

"Fans will need to get their shot before getting into their gameday vibe, though, as immunizations may not be given to individuals with alcohol in their system," the release states.

OSU is also running a COVID-19 vaccine incentive campaign for students called "Poke-a-thon," with prizes that include football suite tickets, $3,500 bursar credits and more. Giveaways and a Bedlam ticket raffle will be open to all Saturday vaccine clinic patrons, according to the release.