OSU holds off Baylor 36-25 to stake claim as Big 12's best

WACO, Texas — No. 9 Oklahoma State remained undefeated with a 36-25 victory against No. 16 Baylor on Saturday, the Cowboys' first road game and their Big 12 opener.

After the Bears went up 3-0 on a field goal to open the game, OSU responded with a five-minute drive capped by a fade from Spencer Sanders to Bryson Green.

Early in the third quarter, the Cowboys got a safety following a punt downed at the 2-yard line by Braylin Presley. Late in the half, Sanders punched in a short touchdown.

Jaden Nixon returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to start the third quarter, and the Bears reached the end zone on a 49-yard catch by Monaray Baldwin and again after an interception by Sanders.

After a 50-yard kickoff return by Brennan Presley, Braydon Johnson hauled in a 49-yard pass and Dominic Richardson scored from there. A short field goal followed, putting OSU up 33-17.

A fourth-down conversion produced a 70-yard touchdown for Baylor, which went for two and cut the deficit to eight late in the third quarter. The lone score in the fourth quarter was a field by Tanner Brown to seal the win.