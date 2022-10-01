 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU holds off Baylor 36-25 to stake claim as Big 12's best

Oklahoma State vs Baylor (copy)

Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates after tackling Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) in the end zone for a safety during the Cowboys' 36-25 win over the Bears on Saturday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

WACO, Texas — No. 9 Oklahoma State remained undefeated with a 36-25 victory against No. 16 Baylor on Saturday, the Cowboys' first road game and their Big 12 opener.

After the Bears went up 3-0 on a field goal to open the game, OSU responded with a five-minute drive capped by a fade from Spencer Sanders to Bryson Green.

Early in the third quarter, the Cowboys got a safety following a punt downed at the 2-yard line by Braylin Presley. Late in the half, Sanders punched in a short touchdown.

Jaden Nixon returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to start the third quarter, and the Bears reached the end zone on a 49-yard catch by Monaray Baldwin and again after an interception by Sanders.

After a 50-yard kickoff return by Brennan Presley, Braydon Johnson hauled in a 49-yard pass and Dominic Richardson scored from there. A short field goal followed, putting OSU up 33-17.

A fourth-down conversion produced a 70-yard touchdown for Baylor, which went for two and cut the deficit to eight late in the third quarter. The lone score in the fourth quarter was a field by Tanner Brown to seal the win.

