OSU hockey home moves to Tulsa, Oilers Ice Center

Oklahoma State University's hockey team is moving its home base to the Oilers Ice Center in Tulsa.

The Oilers Ice Center will be the site of OSU's practices and home games. OSU will have its own, dedicated and private locker room at the arena. The Cowboys will also play some games at the BOK Center as part of doubleheaders with the Oilers.

OSU's first game at the OIC will be at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 21 against Texas State in the opener of a two-game series. The teams will meet against 12:15 p.m. Jan. 22 at the BOK Center.

OSU's hockey club, founded in 2021, plays in Division 2 of the American Collegiate Hockey Association in the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference.

During its first two seasons, the club has shared an Edmond arena with the University of Oklahoma and Central Oklahoma hockey teams.

“Tulsa is an OSU city,” said team captain and club founder Jacob Thompson in a media release. “At Bedlam there were thousands of fans and the majority were there rooting for OSU. Tulsa will be our own home. We won’t have to share that home with UCO and OU like we have in the past.”

On Nov. 5, OSU defeated OU 6-5 in overtime before approximately 5,000 fans at BOK Center as part of a doubleheader with the Oilers.

“This is a really exciting opportunity,” Oilers Ice Center vice president of business operations Justin Lund said. “We didn’t really know what to expect when hosting Bedlam at the BOK in November. It was such a great turnout, and it created an immediate buzz around the rink. The buzz from the growing hockey community in Tulsa instantly went to whether Tulsa could be the home for OSU Cowboy Hockey. Things moved really quick and it was a perfect fit for everyone involved and the local hockey community."

Thompson added, “Bedlam was an awesome experience. Playing in Tulsa, at the BOK, that was the most amount of fans any of us had ever played in front of. It showed a lot of untapped growth. Before the game there were OSU fans that maybe didn’t know the team existed. Being visible in Tulsa at the OIC can help with that growth.”

Other upcoming OSU home games at OIC are Feb. 10-11 against Kansas, Feb. 17-18 against Drury, and Feb. 24-25 against North Texas.