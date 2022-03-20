OSU hires Jacie Hoyt as women's basketball coach

Oklahoma State has hired 34-year-old Jacie Hoyt as its women’s basketball coach, the university announced Sunday afternoon.

A Kansas native who played at Wichita State, Hoyt spent the past five years as the head coach at Kansas City, transforming that program and capturing the WAC regular-season championship in 2020. She will be officially introduced Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“There are a million reasons to be excited about Oklahoma State,” Hoyt said. “First and foremost, it’s the people and the leadership there. Everyone I’ve had conversations with at OSU aligns with the beliefs and characteristics that lead to success.

“It’s the community as well. OSU has a fan base that supports the program and we are passionate about giving them something to proud of.”

Hoyt comes from coaching lineage – her mother, Shelly, is a Kansas high school legend. Jacie Hoyt also has been an assistant at Fort Hays State, Nevada and Kansas State.

At Kansas City, Hoyt compiled an 81-65 overall record and won 60.8% of conference games in the WAC and in the Summit League, which the Roos joined two years ago. This season, they made their first postseason appearance in a decade, playing in the WNIT.

“When we started the search for the next head coach of OSU Cowgirl basketball, we were looking for a program builder, someone with high integrity and energy, a role model for our student-athletes and a recruiter with experience attracting Big 12-caliber players,” OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “We believe we have found that in Jacie and I look forward to our players and fans getting to know her.”

Hoyt replaces Jim Littell, who parted ways with the Cowgirls after 11 years at the helm. Pending board approval, she will become OSU’s only female head coach.

“Coach Hoyt is a very talented young coach,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Oklahoma State will love her energy and ability to motivate and promote their program. Congratulations to her and to OSU.”

The 2020 WAC coach of the year, Hoyt took over a Kansas City program that went from the bottom of the league in scoring to the top under her guidance. Twice in her tenure, the Roos were among the top 50 nationally in scoring offense.

This past season, her team ranked in the top 30 in 3-point field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage. Kansas City also was first or second in the conference in assists in four of Hoyt’s five seasons.

At Kansas State, Hoyt was an assistant under Jeff Mittie for three years, helping the Wildcats to NCAA Tournament victories in back-to-back seasons and recruiting seven All-Big 12 players.

“Jacie understands the coaching world because she has been in it her entire life,” Mittie said. “What I saw in her as an assistant was someone who was extremely motivated and highly organized. She had a great plan in recruiting and had the work ethic and skill to execute it.

“It didn’t surprise me at all to see her have success at Kansas City because she is creative and intentional in what she does. Jacie brings a lot to the table. I’m happy for her and her family. She’s a great addition to Oklahoma State and to the Big 12.”

Hoyt’s first full-time Division I coaching job was at Nevada, where she was an assistant under her college coach, Jane Albright, for three seasons. During that time, Nevada set a program record with 12 wins in the Mountain West.

“Jacie is so unique and creative in her approach,” Albright said. “She grew up in a coaching family and knows the X’s and O’s as well as anyone, but she’s also a people person. It’s rare to get someone who does both as well as her.

“She has great attention to detail, but also has a large vision of where she is going. She is truly at the forefront of the up-and-coming generation of coaches and Oklahoma State is fortunate to have her.”

Hoyt, who also was a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State in 2010-11, was the starting point guard at Wichita State as a junior and a senior. She ranked fourth in the Missouri Valley in assists in 2008-09.

At Hoxie High School, Hoyt produced one of the most prolific scoring careers in Kansas prep history, totaling 2,016 points in three seasons. She averaged 26.6 points per game, which ranks sixth in state history, and also was a standout in volleyball and track.

Hoyt is married to Daniel Heflin. Her father is the superintendent at Eureka (Kansas) High School, where her mother also coaches, and two of Hoyt’s sisters also are teachers. Another sister, Terran, was a graduate assistant at Kansas City.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.