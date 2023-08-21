STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's wrestling staff shuffling continued Monday, with the program announcing the hiring of former Cowboys standout Coleman Scott as associate head coach.

Scott was North Carolina's head coach the past eight years.

"Coming back to Oklahoma State and having the opportunity to serve Coach (John) Smith and this program means the world to me," Scott said.

Scott's hiring comes days after former OSU assistant Zack Esposito left the program for a coaching position with USA Wrestling. Esposito served as the Cowboys' associate head coach the past seven seasons and served under Smith since 2010.

Scott most recently coached North Carolina to 12th place at the NCAA Championships in Tulsa -- UNC's best team finish since 1995 -- and 157-pounder Austin O'Connor to his second NCAA individual national title in March.

Before UNC, Scott began his coaching career in Stillwater, serving as volunteer assistant for two seasons. During the 2014-15 season, Scott was hired as an assistant with the Tar Heels before being elevated to head coach the following season.

A top recruit out of Waynesburg Central High School (Pennsylvania), Scott's collegiate career under Smith was decorated. He is one of only 15 four-time All-Americans in program history and won the 2008 NCAA individual championship at 133 pounds. He contributed to OSU's most recent NCAA team titles in 2005 and 2006.

After his college career, Scott won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

"Coleman is a champion and one of the brightest young coaching minds in our sport," Smith said. "Success has followed him wherever he's gone."