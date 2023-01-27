 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OSU heads south of Red River searching for season sweep over Texas

  • Updated
  • 0
Jacie Hoyt coaching OSU basketball from the sideline at Baylor

Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt will guide the Cowgirls in Saturday's game at Texas.

 Rod Aydelotte, Waco Tribune-Herald

Oklahoma State at Texas

7 p.m. Saturday, Moody Center, Austin, Texas

TV: LHN

Records: Oklahoma State 14-6, 4-4 Big 12; Texas 15-6, 6-2

Three storylines

Back on the road: Oklahoma State will try to complete a season sweep over Texas this week. The Cowgirls defeated the Longhorns 86-82 in Stillwater earlier this week. UT enters the contest in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12.

Leading the charge: The Cowgirls have three players averaging in double figures this season. They are paced by Naomie Alnatas (13.7 points per game), Claire Chastain (11.6) and Lior Garzon (11.4).

Scouting the Horns: Texas has won eight straight games at home including Wednesday’s impressive 78-58 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma. The Horns are unbeaten this season when holding opponents to less than 60 points.

People are also reading…

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

"He has... all the intangibles you want in a coach or defensive coordinator, and I like the hire." Mike Gundy found his next Oklahoma State defensive coordinator from Division II program Gannon University: Bryan Nardo. Dean Ruhl talks about the 37-year-old hire, who brings a 3-3-5 stack to Stillwater; drawing comparisons to Iowa State’s defensive alignment. Plus, updates on basketball and wrestling.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert