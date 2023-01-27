OSU heads south of Red River searching for season sweep over Texas

Oklahoma State at Texas
7 p.m. Saturday, Moody Center, Austin, Texas
TV: LHN
Records: Oklahoma State 14-6, 4-4 Big 12; Texas 15-6, 6-2
Three storylines
Back on the road: Oklahoma State will try to complete a season sweep over Texas this week. The Cowgirls defeated the Longhorns 86-82 in Stillwater earlier this week. UT enters the contest in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12.
Leading the charge: The Cowgirls have three players averaging in double figures this season. They are paced by Naomie Alnatas (13.7 points per game), Claire Chastain (11.6) and Lior Garzon (11.4).
Scouting the Horns: Texas has won eight straight games at home including Wednesday’s impressive 78-58 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma. The Horns are unbeaten this season when holding opponents to less than 60 points.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World