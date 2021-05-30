OSU headed to Women's College World Series after Game 3 win over Texas

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s final home softball game at Cowgirl Stadium this season was its most memorable of the year.
Fans hopped the fence and poured onto the field to celebrate with the Cowgirls after they defeated Texas 2-0 on Sunday to win the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional and advance to the Women’s College World Series, which begins Thursday in Oklahoma City.
OSU will face Georgia at 1 p.m. on ESPN. Top-ranked Oklahoma faces James Madison at 11 a.m. in Thursday’s opener. The evening games feature Arizona vs. Alabama (6 p.m.) and UCLA vs. Florida State (8 p.m.).
“I just tried to soak it all up,” pitcher Carrie Eberle said. “It’s the last game in Cowgirl Stadium, and it’s just an amazing feeling, and we have great fans.”
It’s the sixth time in seven games that the Cowgirls (47-10) defeated the Longhorns (43-14) this season. Texas’ lone win against OSU this season was Saturday, which forced Sunday’s winner-take-all matchup. It was the first time this postseason that OSU faced a win-or-go-home situation.
OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said he had no nerves entering the game knowing that he had Eberle on the mound.
“When I drove home last night with my family, they said, ‘are you nervous about the game?’” Gajewski told media in the post game Zoom. “I said no, I’m not nervous at all. We have Carrie. They’re going to have to score on Carrie.”
The Longhorns couldn’t score on OSU’s star pitcher who tossed her second shutout of the postseason.
Both pitchers, Eberle and Shea O’Leary for Texas, made it difficult to generate offense. Eberle and O’Leary pitched perfect innings in three of the first five frames, but the Cowgirls scored two runs in the fifth.
O’Leary put pressure on the OSU hitters, but back-to-back hit batters put runners on first and second base with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Karlie Petty was hit in the helmet immediately after Sydney Pennington was hit by a pitch to start the inning. A sacrifice bunt by Reagan Wright put Pennington on third and Petty on second with one out.
Gajewski looked over at freshman Avery Hobson and asked how she would approach the upcoming at-bat. He said Hobson told him “I can slap.” Gajewski told Hobson to let her team know.
“I said, ‘Tell them right now that you can make this happen,’” Gajewski said. “And she looked at them and said, ‘I’m going to make this happen.’ When that happened I can’t tell you as a coach the rush that goes through your body for kids like that. You have to get them to believe it and not that she didn’t, but just to have some accountability there.”
Hobson stepped to the plate in the most important at-bat of her career and hit a single up the middle to score the first run of the game. OSU suffered its second out when Hobson was caught trying to steal second.
But senior Chelsea Alexander followed with a bunt and a race to first that scored OSU’s second run.
“We just knew they could get the job done and put it in play,” Kiley Naomi said. “They’re really quick, so when it came on the ground we knew that they would always have a chance to beat it out because they’re so fast. It was just huge for the bottom of our lineup to be able to turn it over to the top. I’m just really proud of them.”
After OSU took the lead, Eberle took care of business in the next two innings. She retired all three batters in the sixth and the first batter of the seventh before Mary Iakopo reached on a double as the Longhorns tried to rally.
After a grounder for the second out, the crowd stood on its feet. Colleen Sullivan was looking at a 2-2 pitch count when OSU got the final out on a fly ball and the celebration began.
The Cowgirls are headed to Oklahoma City for the 12th time in program history.
Oklahoma State 2, Texas 0
Texas;000;000;0;—;0;4;0
OSU;000;020;x;—;2;4;1
Eberle and Wright; O’Leary and Iakopo. W: Eberle, 25-3. L: O’Leary, 16-6.