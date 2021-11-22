OSU has eyes on OU, not Arlington ahead of bigger than usual Bedlam

OSU secured its place in the conference title game with their 23-0 win over Texas Tech. A Cowboys victory in Bedlam paired with a Baylor win over Texas Tech will grant OSU a rematch with a Bears team it topped on Oct. 2, 24-14.

The Sooners can vault themselves to a fifth-consecutive Big 12 Championship game and set up back-to-back contests with an upset against the three-point favored Cowboys in Stillwater. Gundy was asked Monday if the potential scenario of playing OU twice in seven days impacts OSU’s game plan in the regular season finale.

“We’ve had to think about that — I guess I did,” Gundy said. “The decision we made is to completely consider the championship game irrelevant and a bonus. We’re playing this game like it wasn’t even there, like years ago when we didn’t have a championship game. Our approach is we’re playing this game like the other game is non-existent.

“When I put myself in the players’ shoes I think that’s what they want. So we’re business as usual.”

A focal point for the Cowboys in this week’s preparation centers on Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams. The 6-foot-1 freshman has thrown 15 touchdowns to four interceptions since replacing Spencer Rattler at Texas Oct. 9 and authored his best performance with 402 yards and six touchdowns in Week 10 against Texas Tech.