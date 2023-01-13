OSU has been held to under 60 points the past two games. What's going wrong?

STILLWATER — For two consecutive games, Oklahoma State has been held under 60 points.

Against Texas, the Cowboys scored a season-low 46 points. They followed it up with a 57-point performance against Kansas State. Both resulted in losses.

“Turnovers are crushing us,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “The other day we shot poorly, but we added the turnovers also. We did do a pretty good job offensive rebounding.”

Boynton is right. During the two-game span, the Cowboys have recorded 34 turnovers. They’ve shot 33% from the field during that stretch.

Despite the sluggish starts, the OSU (9-7 overall, 1-3 Big 12) defense has kept the Cowboys close in games.

As guards Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson (who is dealing with a wrist injury) have struggled to hit shots, the Cowboys have leaned on offensive performances from forward Kalib Boone – who scored a career-best 23 against KSU – and reserve guard Caleb Asberry.

Asberry has shot 41.6% from the 3-point line during the consecutive losses.

“Caleb Asberry seems to be getting in an offensive rhythm himself which is really, really good for us,” Boynton said. “He’s primarily here to be another offensive weapon.”

But Boynton hasn’t hit the panic button yet.

“I’m confident that we’ve got the right guys taking the right shots for the most part,” Boynton continued. “We’ll continue to build off that.”

Injury report

Starting center Moussa Cisse has missed the past two games after suffering a left ankle injury against West Virginia. He’s been listed as day-to-day the past week, but Boynton said the 7-foot center would undergo an MRI and if he practices, he could contribute against Baylor.

“I think he’s better, he’s doing a little bit more, but he’s still not in practice yet,” Boynton said.

After Anderson played minimal minutes against Kansas State and scored zero points, Boynton revealed Anderson was dealing with a wrist injury.

Anderson has practiced this week and Boynton said he doesn’t think Anderson can make the injury worse, but added, “we won’t put him in harm’s way if we think he needs to sit.”

Scouting the Bears

Baylor enters Saturday’s contest having won 12 of the last 15 games against the Cowboys.

Keyonte George and Adam Flagler power an offense that averages 81 points per game, with the pair accounting for roughly 35 of those a game.

George is coming off a 32-point performance against West Virginia, a season-best for the 6-foot-4 freshman guard. He has strung together seven games of 20-plus points, the most by a Baylor freshman since Aaron Bruce (2004-05).

The Bears started conference play sluggish, dropping their first three games before defeating West Virginia on Tuesday. OSU’s lone conference win also came against WVU.

Oklahoma State at Baylor

5 p.m. Saturday, Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 9-7, 1-3 Big 12; Baylor 11-5, 1-3

Last meeting: On Feb. 21, 2022, Baylor won 66-64 in overtime at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

All-time record: OSU leads 57-34