OSU guard Williams getting on-court boost from off-court film study in senior season

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton’s cellphone is a little quieter these days.
Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball coach explained earlier this week that he has deleted Twitter and Instagram. In the midst of a busy basketball season, the social media break is an effort from Boynton to “kind of disconnect from that world sometimes and kind of be in tune.”
But while the fifth-year coach may not be tweeting or scrolling Instagram much anymore, at least one of Boynton’s players keeps his phone buzzing often: senior guard Bryce Williams.
“He’s one of the guys who sends me quite a few text messages because he’s watching film and making suggestions,” Boynton said. “He knows that I watch film and he wants to know if I see this action or if we can try this. Obviously, I always respect when a player is that engaged and bought into the process of our team having success.”
As the Cowboys embark on the early stages of their Big 12 campaign, Williams stands as OSU’s second-leading scorer averaging 11.5 points.
Since serving a two-game suspension to open the season, he’s reached double figures in six of his 10 outings, including a career-high 29 points effort against Cleveland State on Dec. 13. And the second-year transfer from Ole Miss is shooting 39.5% from the field, up from 35.6% a year ago.
As Williams is playing his most productive offensive basketball since arriving to Stillwater and carving out a larger role with the Cowboys in 2021-22, he’s doing so with help from an off-court tool.
“I watch film way more than I have before,” Williams said.
“(I’m) more comfortable in the offense knowing where guys are going to be and what the defense is trying to do. I look at all those things a lot more.”
At the end of his junior season last March, when he averaged 7.3 points in 23.6 minutes per game, Williams made his feelings about school well known as he mulled his decision to return for another season.
“It’d be great to comeback, but I still dislike school a lot,” he said.
Williams returned and graduated in December. And at the urging of assistant coaches Larry Blunt and David Cason, he has committed himself to film study. In team film sessions, he has become a vocal leader, asking questions and pointing out tendencies to teammates.
But Williams’ best work comes at home where he takes in video from practice sessions and game film on his own. That’s when Williams starts lighting up Boynton’s phone.
“I send the coaches film and clips, too,” he said. “Can I do this more? Can I do that? They give me feedback.”
Williams says paying more attention to the game has given him a better understanding of teammates and opponents. It’s also made him more efficient. Williams is once again averaging 23.6 minutes per game this season, but he is scoring and shooting at a better clip than a year ago.
Teammates have seen a difference in his play, too.
“He’s been really good in the pick-and-roll,” Bryce Thompson said. “He has really good pace and he’s really good at reading it and knowing who is open, whether it’s him, the roller or the guy coming back up.”
With the Cowboys (7-5, 0-1 in Big 12) barred from postseason play, Williams spoke this week about making an impact across OSU’s 18 conference games. Boynton sees his new commitment as a sign of growth as the former junior college guard marches to the end of his college career.
“Last year, I never got a text message from him about game strategy,” the Cowboys’ coach said. “Just another level of maturity and understanding that he wants to try to make the most of this last year.”
Boynton has said often this season that he doesn’t need any one player to make up for Cade Cunningham’s production, but for each of his players to play their part. For now, Williams is filling his role, and doing so with the new habit he’s picked up this year.
“As soon as I’m done with y’all,” Williams said as he spoke to reporters earlier this week. “I’m watching the practice we just had.”