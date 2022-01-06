OSU guard Williams getting on-court boost from off-court film study in senior season

“I send the coaches film and clips, too,” he said. “Can I do this more? Can I do that? They give me feedback.”

Williams says paying more attention to the game has given him a better understanding of teammates and opponents. It’s also made him more efficient. Williams is once again averaging 23.6 minutes per game this season, but he is scoring and shooting at a better clip than a year ago.

Teammates have seen a difference in his play, too.

“He’s been really good in the pick-and-roll,” Bryce Thompson said. “He has really good pace and he’s really good at reading it and knowing who is open, whether it’s him, the roller or the guy coming back up.”

With the Cowboys (7-5, 0-1 in Big 12) barred from postseason play, Williams spoke this week about making an impact across OSU’s 18 conference games. Boynton sees his new commitment as a sign of growth as the former junior college guard marches to the end of his college career.

“Last year, I never got a text message from him about game strategy,” the Cowboys’ coach said. “Just another level of maturity and understanding that he wants to try to make the most of this last year.”