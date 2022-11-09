OSU guard John-Michael Wright provides calming presence

STILLWATER — John-Michael Wright provided a scare late in Oklahoma State’s season-opening win Monday night, collapsing to the Gallagher-Iba Arena floor in his debut.

What initially looked like a bad knee injury wound up being a double-leg cramp, a sigh of relief for a team with limited depth.

“I feel good now,” Wright said afterward. “I just have to make sure I drink some more water before the game.”

A guard who transferred from High Point, Wright is a calming presence who also eases the scoring load for the other players in the Cowboys’ backcourt. He totaled 14 points in the 77-66 win against UT Arlington.

“We were very intentional about who we tried to recruit this offseason,” coach Mike Boynton said. “I still remember the press conference on March 5 when the season was over and we were talking about we had to do (to improve).

“We had to address the things that he addresses for us — ball-handling, decision-making and shot-making and doing it with a guy who has experience and has had success doing it at the college level.”

Shooting a struggle early on

OSU, which had its woes from long range last season, opened the year with 11 consecutive misses on 3-pointers, before Wright hit one with four minutes until halftime.

“I don’t know what it was,” Wright said. “Shootaround we were shooting good. Practices we were shooting good, too. Maybe it was just first-game jitters for everybody.”

The Cowboys finished with six 3s while shooting 24%. Three of the makes were from Wright, while Woody Newton had two and Bryce Thompson hit one.

“I thought we played a little tight early,” Boynton said. “When shots didn't go in in the first half, I thought guys started to press. We started to take lower-quality shots as opposed to the opposite, which certainly we did to start the second half.

“The thing I was most pleased about during that stretch is it didn’t seem to affect our defensive intensity and our commitment on that end to get stops. That’s not always easy to do, especially early when you’re coming in and there’s expectations on individual guys and the team to perform on that end of the floor.”

Scouting the Salukis

Southern Illinois won its first game 94-63 against Little Rock after losing 73-64 to No. 20 Alabama in its lone exhibition. Lance Jones and Dalton Banks each scored 14 in the opener.

Southern Illinois at OSU

7 p.m. Thursday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: Southern Illinois 1-0, OSU 1-0

Last meeting: The Cowboys lost 69-53 in Carbondale in 2008.

All-time series: Southern Illinois leads 4-2