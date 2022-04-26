OSU guard Isaac Likekele transferring

A four-year starter who scored more than 1,000 points in an Oklahoma State uniform, guard Isaac Likekele is headed elsewhere for his final season.
Likekele announced his plan to enter the portal as a grad transfer Tuesday morning, minutes after CBS Sports broke the news.
"Graduating from Oklahoma State will be one of my biggest achievements," Likekele posted on Instagram. "I want to thank the staff, players and community for everything you've done.
"After talking to my family and other people who have been with me on this journey, I've decided not to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and instead enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
"Running my own race at my own pace is what I've always done, and it has gotten me exactly where God wants me to be. I'm excited to see what the next chapter holds for me."
Last season, Likekele averaged 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. For his career, he averaged 8.9 points.
Likekele is the fourth Cowboy to transfer since the season ended but the first starter. The other departing players are Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Keylan Boone and Donovan Williams.
