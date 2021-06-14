 Skip to main content
OSU guard Bryce Williams is returning for another year
Bryce Williams

Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams (14) shoots at the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

 Brody Schmidt

Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams will suit up with the Cowboys for one more year after announcing his decision to return on Monday.

The 6-2, 180-pound senior is using his extra year of eligibility provided because of the pandemic despite his expressed dislike for school. Williams was undecided when asked about his return near the end of last season.

“I just haven’t made up my mind yet,” Williams said in Zoom with media several months ago. “It’d be great to come back, but I still dislike school a lot.”

Enjoying another year in Gallagher-Iba Arena was enough for Williams to give it another ride. Williams started in 19 of the 28 games he played last season. He averaged 7.3 points per game and proved himself to be the most athletic player on the roster. Williams made several key defensive stops to help the Cowboys win games in the final seconds last season.

OSU no longer has the 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year, Cade Cunningham, on the team but the Cowboys still have a strong roster that should keep the team near the top of the conference. Kansas transfer and former Booker T. Washington standout Bryce Thompson is the latest new addition to the team who will have an immediate impact this season.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

