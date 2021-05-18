OSU guard Avery Anderson tested the NBA Draft process and is now ready to work heading into his junior year

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III took a few days to think after OSU’s second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

He eventually decided to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft without an agent, which allowed him to keep his NCAA eligibility and return to Stillwater for his junior season. Anderson is one of OSU’s best on-ball defenders, and he is expected to be one of the biggest offensive contributors heading into next year.

The purpose of declaring for the draft was to get feedback from NBA general managers.

“I dreamed of playing in the NBA so going through it is just interesting to see what my future could possibly hold with me playing in the NBA,” Anderson said. “So when the feedback came back it had come back undrafted so they told me everything that I needed to do. So I’m just ready to get back to Oklahoma State and try to get a (national championship) and win the Big 12 Championship.”

The specific feedback on what Anderson needed to work on was communicated to OSU head coach Mike Boynton. Anderson hadn’t talked with Boynton to discuss the feedback by the time he spoke with the Tulsa World last week, but he said he plans on watching more film and working on assisting the ball at a higher level while continuing to work on his 3-point shot.