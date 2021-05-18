OSU guard Avery Anderson tested the NBA Draft process and is now ready to work heading into his junior year

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III took a few days to think after OSU’s second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.
He eventually decided to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft without an agent, which allowed him to keep his NCAA eligibility and return to Stillwater for his junior season. Anderson is one of OSU’s best on-ball defenders, and he is expected to be one of the biggest offensive contributors heading into next year.
The purpose of declaring for the draft was to get feedback from NBA general managers.
“I dreamed of playing in the NBA so going through it is just interesting to see what my future could possibly hold with me playing in the NBA,” Anderson said. “So when the feedback came back it had come back undrafted so they told me everything that I needed to do. So I’m just ready to get back to Oklahoma State and try to get a (national championship) and win the Big 12 Championship.”
The specific feedback on what Anderson needed to work on was communicated to OSU head coach Mike Boynton. Anderson hadn’t talked with Boynton to discuss the feedback by the time he spoke with the Tulsa World last week, but he said he plans on watching more film and working on assisting the ball at a higher level while continuing to work on his 3-point shot.
Anderson improved his 7.7% 3-point shooting from his freshman year to nearly 32.8% as a sophomore. He also improved his 4.2 freshman scoring average to 12.2 points per game in his second season. Anderson improved his field goal percentage, free-throw percentage, rebounds, assists and steals per game in his second year.
Anderson flourished in the final six games of the year, averaging 19.2 points per game on 52.6% shooting. Now, he has the chance to show he can play at that level over the course of a full season. The Cowboys lost last year’s star freshman Cade Cunningham to the NBA Draft but added some strong pieces to the roster out of the transfer portal.
Former five-star recruit and Booker T. Washington standout Bryce Thompson is the latest addition to the team. Thompson, who entered the transfer portal after his freshman season at Kansas, chose OSU over OU and Tulsa.
Thompson’s father Rod had high praise for Anderson when Thompson spoke with media on the day of his announcement last week.
“He’s done a tremendous job and continuing to get better,” Rod said of Anderson. “A great kid. And good players want to play with good players.”
The Cowboys already showed last season that they know how to mesh well with an abundance of talented guards on the roster. OSU will look to do the same next season with Thompson, Anderson and veteran guard Isaac Likekele. Rondel Walker also had a strong freshman year, and Bryce Williams could also be back in an OSU uniform. Chris Harris and Donovan Williams will both be returning from season-ending knee injuries.
Harris missed the last 10 games of his freshman year with a knee injury before only appearing in one game last year. Anderson said he is excited to see him back on the floor next season.
“Chris hasn’t played in a long time,” Anderson said. “He’s my roommate. He’s been working day in and night out and so I know he’s ready to get back in the gym with us and get back on the floor.”
The Cowboys also added some more size by signing 6-8, 200-pound Syracuse transfer Woody Newton and 6-7, 220-pound Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith. Tulsa native Kalib Boone and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe did a solid job of leading the front court last season, with Bernard Kouma adding some valuable minutes when the Cowboys needed a bigger body.
OSU should be in position for another solid season, especially if Anderson continues to grow into a dominant scoring option.