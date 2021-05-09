OSU guard Avery Anderson is returning to Stillwater after previously declaring for the NBA Draft

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, who declared for the 2021 NBA Draft without an agent in April, is returning to Stillwater he announced on Sunday.

Not hiring an agent is what allowed him to return after having already declared for the draft.

The 6-3, 170-pound guard played a major role in helping the Cowboys post a 21-9 record on their way to winning their first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 since 2009. Anderson was OSU’s second-leading scorer averaging 12.2 points per game in his sophomore season.

He averaged 19 points in the final six games and was the most improved player on the team after averaging 4.2 points as a freshman. Anderson is expected to be one of the top scoring options for OSU next season.

