OSU guard Avery Anderson declares for the 2021 NBA Draft without an agent

Oklahoma State sophomore Avery Anderson III has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft while still leaving the door open for him to return to Stillwater for the 2021-22 season.

Anderson announced his decision on Saturday through a Twitter post.

“After conversations with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft without an agent,” Anderson said in his post.

Declaring for the draft without an agent allows Anderson to test the process without losing his NCAA eligibility if he decides to come back to OSU.

Anderson had a major improvement from his freshmen year that made him a strong candidate for the Big 12’s most improved player. Anderson was OSU’s second-leading scorer averaging 12.2 points per game after averaging just 4.2 points as a freshman.

Anderson improved his 7.7% 3-point shooting in the 2019-20 season to 32.8% this year. He improved his rebounding, assists and steal averages in his sophomore season.

He showed himself as a reliable scoring option by averaging 19 points per game in the final six games of the season to help OSU win its first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 since 2009.

