OSU golf's Chacarra earns First-Team All-America status

Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra was named Tuesday as a first-team PING All-American for the second year in a row by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

A native of Madrid, Spain, Chacarra was a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award and Fred Haskins Award, both of which honor the national player of the year, after winning three times this season.

In 14 starts this year, Chacarra notched 10 top-10 finishes. In addition to his victories at the Amer Ari Invitational, N.I.T. and the NCAA Columbus Regional, he was runner-up at the NCAA Championship this week and finished among the top five at the East Lake Cup, Gators Invitational and the Haskins Award Invitational.

Chacarra currently ranks second in the Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking and fourth in the Golfstat ranking.

With his selection, the senior became the 190th All-America selection in OSU program history. Additionally, Chacarra is the 22nd different Cowboy to achieve first-team status at least twice during his career.