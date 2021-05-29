OSU golf first, OU second at NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin powered the Cowboys to first place after the second round of the NCAA Golf Championship on Saturday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Jin leads the tournament by three strokes with an 8-under 132 after shooting 65 Saturday.
OSU’s team total is 6-under 554.
Oklahoma sits in second, five shots back at 1-under 559. The Bedlam rivals are the only two teams below par after two rounds. OU is led by Quade Cummings and Jonathan Brightwell, who are tied for fifth at 3-under 137.
Action continues Sunday morning.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!