OSU gives Mike Gundy a raise to $7.5 million, making him highest-paid Big 12 coach

Mike Gundy became the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 on Friday, when Oklahoma State increased his 2022 salary to $7.5 million.

The contract, approved Friday by the Board of Regents, awarded Gundy a $1 million increase in annual compensation and an annual retention bonus of $1 million in each of the next five years.

Other terms of the existing contract, including the $125,000 annual escalator and the annual one-year extension, will remain in place.

“Mike Gundy has been a transformational head coach for Oklahoma State,” athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “In the ultra-competitive environment of college football, OSU has been one of the most consistently competitive programs in the country.

“Under his leadership, OSU football has accomplished things others never thought possible in Stillwater. He has had a lasting impact on our football program, and our athletic department. The accomplishments of his student-athletes off the field rival those on the scoreboard.”

Under Gundy, a two-time Big 12 coach of the year and the 2011 national coach of the year, OSU is the 10th winningest program in America since 2010. The Cowboys have participated in 16 consecutive bowl games, including five New Year’s Six Bowl games since the 2009 season, and have had seven 10-win seasons since 2010.

“I’ve spent a majority of my life in Stillwater,” Gundy said in a statement. “Oklahoma State is home. This next-level commitment from our president, Dr. Kayse Shrum, athletic director Chad Weiberg and our Board of Regents is a monumental step in solidifying Cowboy football for the future as a national brand.”

“I’m thankful for Chad, our relationship, and the support and loyalty he’s shown not only to me, but to our assistant coaches, support staff, student-athletes, former players, fans and everyone involved with OSU football. The Cowboy culture has never been stronger.”

