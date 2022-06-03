OSU gets two HRs from Nolan McLean, defensive help from Roc Riggio in winning baseball regional opener

STILLWATER — Roc Riggio produced the loudest ovation of the night with a diving catch on a line drive, then followed with the final out on a pop-up to seal Oklahoma State’s 10-5 victory against Missouri State.

“He’s literally one of the best defensive players I’ve ever met in my entire life and he’s obsessed with continuing to get better,” teammate Griffin Doersching said. “It’s like when Nolan (McLean) goes to the plate and I expect him to hit a bomb every time, same way with Roc — any ball hit his way, I expect him to make the play.”

On Friday night in the first postseason game played at O’Brate Stadium, McLean also came through. He hit a home run on the first two of his four at-bats, igniting the top-seeded Cowboys in the early going.

“I’m trying to do anything I can to help the team win,” McLean said. “I’m just trying to swing at the right pitches and just compete my butt off.”

Riggio, following Doersching’s lead and sporting bleached-blond hair, delivered a home run in the bottom of the third. In the fourth, Ian Daugherty hit an RBI double and Caeden Trenkle and Jake Thompson scored runs on singles.

With the home team up 6-0, the Bears roared back with a pair of two-run homers from Mason Greer and Dakota Kotowski in the sixth to quiet the crowd temporarily. In the bottom of the inning, OSU responded in a significant way.

Another single by Thompson led to two runs, and Doersching powered a double down the left-field line to score two more to essentially put the game out of reach and allow the Cowboys to advance to the winners-bracket matchup with second-seeded Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I think we made some hittable pitches and they hit them hard and far,” Missouri State coach Keith Guttin said. “Credit to our guys for coming back and seizing the momentum, but we just couldn’t hang onto it. They’ve got some dangerous hitters and they hit tonight.”

Victor Mederos (4-4) pitched six innings to earn the win, striking out six and allowing four runs on six hits. Roman Phansalkar gave up a home run in the seventh and Kale Davis struck out two in the final two innings while allowing one hit.

“Victor did a nice job stabilizing the first game of a regional,” coach Josh Holliday said. “I thought he managed his emotions well and really threw the ball exceptionally well.”

Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1: Starting pitcher Connor Noland gave up one run on five hits and Cayden Wallace hit a pair of home runs to propel the Razorbacks in the first game of the regional Friday afternoon.

Michael Turner was 3-of-4 with three RBI, helping Arkansas score in four innings. Taylor Aguilar produced the Lopes’ only run on a solo shot to right field in the top of the fourth.

OKLAHOMA STATE 10, MISSOURI STATE 5

Missouri State;000;004;100;—;5;10;1

Oklahoma State;011;404;00X;—;10;14;0

Barnes, Ziegenbein (4), Wilson (5), Rodriguez, (6) Blecha (8) and Baldwin; Mederos, Phansalkar (7), Davis (8) and Daugherty. W: Mederos (4-4). L: Barnes (6-6). HR: MS, Greer, Kotowski; OSU, Riggio, McLean 2.

