OSU gets hot from long range, routs Oakland for first road win

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Oklahoma State flipped a switch and turned in an explosive 3-point shooting performance Sunday afternoon, leading to a 91-62 win at Oakland.

Five Cowboys combined to hit a dozen 3-pointers, the most by OSU in three seasons.

With former standout Cade Cunningham courtside from nearby Detroit, Avery Anderson II led the way with 18 points and seven assists while John-Michael Wright scored 16 points with four 3-pointers.

Moussa Cisse continued to dominate inside, collecting his eighth career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and adding three blocks.

Caleb Asberry and Chris Harris Jr. scored 21 of the Cowboys' 33 bench points. Asberry had 13 points and Harris made three 3s.

After building a double-digit advantage in the first half, OSU broke the game open with eight consecutive made field goals, increasing the advantage to 36 in the closing minutes.

OKLAHOMA ST. 91, OAKLAND 62

OSU;42;49;—;91

Oakland;27;35;—;62

OKLAHOMA ST. (2-1): Boone 4-7 1-1 9, Cisse 5-9 1-2 11, Anderson 7-10 3-3 18, Thompson 2-9 0-0 4, Wright 6-10 0-0 16, Asberry 4-7 2-2 13, Harris 3-4 0-0 9, Smith 3-3 2-2 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Church 1-1 0-0 3, Manzer 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 9-10 91.

OAKLAND (1-2): Hervey 5-12 5-5 15, Townsend 6-12 0-0 12, Lampman 3-7 2-2 10, Moore 1-6 1-1 3, Watts 1-7 2-3 4, Price 1-2 0-0 2, Conway 1-5 0-0 2, Bowman 4-5 4-4 14, Shepherd 0-3 0-0 0, Deng 0-0 0-0 0, Sherman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 14-15 62.

Halftime: Oklahoma St. 42-27. 3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 12-23 (Wright 4-7, Harris 3-4, Asberry 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Church 1-1, Brown 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-3), Oakland 4-22 (Bowman 2-3, Lampman 2-5, Price 0-1, Hervey 0-2, Townsend 0-2, Moore 0-3, Shepherd 0-3, Watts 0-3). Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 37 (Cisse 10), Oakland 28 (Hervey 11). Assists: Oklahoma St. 24 (Anderson 7), Oakland 11 (Moore 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 19, Oakland 12. A: 3,651.