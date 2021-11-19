OSU gets first 2023 commit from Del City defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman

Ahead of the Cowboys’ Week 12 visit to Texas Tech, OSU got the first commitment to its class of 2023 Friday afternoon.

Del City defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman announced his verbal pledge to the Cowboys via Twitter, opting to head north for Stillwater over interest from Oklahoma, Kansas State, TCU, Missouri and Arkansas.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman does not yet have a star rating from a recruiting service.

Foreman played across the defensive line for a Del City team that finished 9-2 this fall and plays basketball for the Eagles, as well. He received his offer from the Cowboys after attending a camp at OSU in June.

Class of 2021 linebacker Donovan Stephens, now a freshman at OSU, is the most recent Del City graduate to join the Cowboys.

