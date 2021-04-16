OSU gets commitment from Syracuse transfer Woody Newton

Oklahoma State basketball received its first commitment for the 2021 class in the form of Syracuse transfer Woody Newton.
Newton announced his commitment through a Twitter post on Friday. The 6-8, 200-pound freshman averaged 3.5 points per game and shot 39% from 3 in 11 games played at Syracuse.
Newton is joining an OSU squad that is coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and its first win in the round of 64 since 2009. Adding Newton to the roster should continue to help the Cowboys stretch the floor with his ability to score inside in addition to his perimeter shooting.