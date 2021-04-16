 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU gets commitment from Syracuse transfer Woody Newton
0 comments

OSU gets commitment from Syracuse transfer Woody Newton

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma State basketball received its first commitment for the 2021 class in the form of Syracuse transfer Woody Newton.

Newton announced his commitment through a Twitter post on Friday. The 6-8, 200-pound freshman averaged 3.5 points per game and shot 39% from 3 in 11 games played at Syracuse.

Newton is joining an OSU squad that is coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and its first win in the round of 64 since 2009. Adding Newton to the roster should continue to help the Cowboys stretch the floor with his ability to score inside in addition to his perimeter shooting.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News