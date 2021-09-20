OSU gets 6 p.m. national TV kickoff in Week 5 vs Baylor

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State will again play under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium in Week 5, and this time it’ll be on national television.

The Big 12 announced Monday that the Cowboys’ home game against Baylor will kick off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 and will be televised on ESPN2. OSU hosts No. 25 Kansas State at 6 p.m. this Saturday on ESPN+.

Baylor improved to 3-0 over the weekend with a 45-7 win over Kansas. On Saturday, the Bears will receive a visit from No. 14 Iowa State Saturday before traveling to Stillwater.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 21-18, including a 42-3 win over the Bears on Dec. 12, 2020, but have won only twice in their last seven matchups against Baylor.

