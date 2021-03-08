OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named Big 12 Player of the Year

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was voted the Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year by the league coaches, the league announced Monday.

Oklahoma senior Austin Reaves joined him on the first team.

Cunningham is the fourth freshman to win the Big 12 Player of the Year and the first since former Cowboy and current Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart earned the honor in 2013. He is the first OSU player to be included on the first team for OSU since standout Jawun Evans earned the honor in 2017.

Cunningham led the Big 12 with 19.7 points per game. He also averaged 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists to help lift OSU to a No. 12 ranking in the Associated Press Poll.

Reaves earned first-team honors by averaging 17.5 points per game as the league’s second-leading scorer. He ranked third with 4.9 assists to go with 5.7 rebounds per game. He helped lift the Sooners as high as No. 7 in the AP rankings but four-consecutive losses have dropped OU to No. 25.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew was named coach of the year after leading No. 2 Baylor to its first Big 12 regular-season title with a 13-1 conference record.