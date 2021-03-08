OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named Big 12 Player of the Year

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was voted the Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year by the league coaches, the league announced Monday.
Oklahoma senior Austin Reaves joined him on the first team.
Cunningham is the fourth freshman to win the Big 12 Player of the Year and the first since former Cowboy and current Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart earned the honor in 2013. He is the first OSU player to be included on the first team for OSU since standout Jawun Evans earned the honor in 2017.
Cunningham led the Big 12 with 19.7 points per game. He also averaged 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists to help lift OSU to a No. 12 ranking in the Associated Press Poll.
Reaves earned first-team honors by averaging 17.5 points per game as the league’s second-leading scorer. He ranked third with 4.9 assists to go with 5.7 rebounds per game. He helped lift the Sooners as high as No. 7 in the AP rankings but four-consecutive losses have dropped OU to No. 25.
Baylor head coach Scott Drew was named coach of the year after leading No. 2 Baylor to its first Big 12 regular-season title with a 13-1 conference record.
Texas Tech junior Mac McClung was awarded Newcomer of the Year after averaging 16.1 points per game in his first season with the Red Raiders as a transfer from Georgetown.
Cunningham and Reaves were joined by Butler guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and West Virginia forward Derek Culver on the first team. Cunningham and Butler were the only two unanimous selections for the first-team.
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett and KU forward David McCormack joined McClung on the second-team. Texas guard Andrew Jones and WVU guard Miles McBride were also named to the second team.
MaCio Teague (Baylor), Rasir Bolton (Iowa State), RJ Nembhard (TCU), Matt Coleman (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), and Terrance Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) were named to the third team.
OU’s De’Vion Harmon and OSU’s Isaac Likekele were included as honorable mentions.
The Big 12 Conference begins on Wednesday. The Sooners are a No. 7 seed and will play Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Cowboys area No. 5 seed and will play West Virginia at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Full list of awards are included below.
Player of the Year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.
Coach of the year: Scott Drew, Baylor (18th season at BU)
Newcomer of the year: Mac McClung, Texas Tech, G, Jr.**
Defensive player of the year: Davion Mitchell, Baylor, G, Jr.
Freshman of the year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G**
Sixth man award: Kai Jones, Texas, F, So.
Most improved player: David McCormack, Kansas, F, Jr.
All-Big 12 First Team
Jared Butler, Baylor**
Davion Mitchell, Baylor
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**
Derek Culver, West Virginia
All-Big 12 Second Team
Marcus Garrett, Kansas
David McCormack, Kansas
Andrew Jones, Texas
Mac McClung, Texas Tech
Miles McBride, West Virginia
All-Big 12 Third Team
MaCio Teague, Baylor
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State
RJ Nembhard, TCU
Matt Coleman III, Texas
Courtney Ramey, Texas
Terrence Shannon, Jr., Texas Tech
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)
Mark Vital (Baylor), Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Mike McGuirl (Kansas State), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Greg Brown (Texas), Kai Jones (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Taz Sherman (West Virginia)
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
Jared Butler, Baylor
Davion Mitchell, Baylor**
Mark Vital, Baylor**
Marcus Garrett, Kansas**
Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia
Big 12 All-Newcomer Team
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Greg Brown, Texas
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**
Mac McClung, Texas Tech**
Big 12 All-Freshman Team
Jalen Wilson, Kansas**
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**
Mike Miles, TCU
Greg Brown, Texas**
Jalen Bridges, West Virginia
** - Unanimous Selection
A tie resulted in an additional place on the third team.