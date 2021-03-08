 Skip to main content
OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named Big 12 Player of the Year

OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named Big 12 Player of the Year

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up the court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

 Mitch Alcala

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was voted the Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year by the league coaches, the league announced Monday.

Oklahoma senior Austin Reaves joined him on the first team.

Cunningham is the fourth freshman to win the Big 12 Player of the Year and the first since former Cowboy and current Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart earned the honor in 2013. He is the first OSU player to be included on the first team for OSU since standout Jawun Evans earned the honor in 2017.

Cunningham led the Big 12 with 19.7 points per game. He also averaged 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists to help lift OSU to a No. 12 ranking in the Associated Press Poll.

Reaves earned first-team honors by averaging 17.5 points per game as the league’s second-leading scorer. He ranked third with 4.9 assists to go with 5.7 rebounds per game. He helped lift the Sooners as high as No. 7 in the AP rankings but four-consecutive losses have dropped OU to No. 25.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew was named coach of the year after leading No. 2 Baylor to its first Big 12 regular-season title with a 13-1 conference record.

Texas Tech junior Mac McClung was awarded Newcomer of the Year after averaging 16.1 points per game in his first season with the Red Raiders as a transfer from Georgetown.

Cunningham and Reaves were joined by Butler guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and West Virginia forward Derek Culver on the first team. Cunningham and Butler were the only two unanimous selections for the first-team. 

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett and KU forward David McCormack joined McClung on the second-team. Texas guard Andrew Jones and WVU guard Miles McBride were also named to the second team.

MaCio Teague (Baylor), Rasir Bolton (Iowa State), RJ Nembhard (TCU), Matt Coleman (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), and Terrance Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) were named to the third team.

OU’s De’Vion Harmon and OSU’s Isaac Likekele were included as honorable mentions.

The Big 12 Conference begins on Wednesday. The Sooners are a No. 7 seed and will play Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Cowboys area No. 5 seed and will play West Virginia at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Full list of awards are included below.

Player of the Year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

Coach of the year: Scott Drew, Baylor (18th season at BU)

Newcomer of the year: Mac McClung, Texas Tech, G, Jr.**

Defensive player of the year: Davion Mitchell, Baylor, G, Jr.

Freshman of the year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G**

Sixth man award: Kai Jones, Texas, F, So.

Most improved player: David McCormack, Kansas, F, Jr.

All-Big 12 First Team

Jared Butler, Baylor**

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**

Derek Culver, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Second Team

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

David McCormack, Kansas

Andrew Jones, Texas

Mac McClung, Texas Tech

Miles McBride, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Third Team

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Rasir Bolton, Iowa State

RJ Nembhard, TCU

Matt Coleman III, Texas

Courtney Ramey, Texas

Terrence Shannon, Jr., Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)

Mark Vital (Baylor), Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Mike McGuirl (Kansas State), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Greg Brown (Texas), Kai Jones (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Taz Sherman (West Virginia)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Jared Butler, Baylor

Davion Mitchell, Baylor**

Mark Vital, Baylor**

Marcus Garrett, Kansas**

Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Greg Brown, Texas

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**

Mac McClung, Texas Tech**

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Jalen Wilson, Kansas**

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**

Mike Miles, TCU

Greg Brown, Texas**

Jalen Bridges, West Virginia

** - Unanimous Selection

A tie resulted in an additional place on the third team.

Tags

