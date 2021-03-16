 Skip to main content
OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named AP First-Team All-American

OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named AP First-Team All-American

Cade Cunningham

No. 2 Cade Cunningham attempts a free-throw in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 

 DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World

Freshman Cade Cunningham became the first Oklahoma State basketball player in school history to be named an Associated Press First-Team All-American.

Cunningham led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.2 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 41% shooting from 3 on his way to being voted Big 12 Player of the Year by league coaches.

He is the 12th Cowboy to be included on one of three AP All-American teams and the first since former OSU standout Marcus Smart was named to the second-team in 2013.

Cunningham is also a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy handed to the best player in the country and a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Cunningham has helped lead OSU back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys will play No. 13 Liberty at the Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis at 5:25 p.m. on Friday.

