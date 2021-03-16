OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named AP First-Team All-American

No. 2 Cade Cunningham attempts a free-throw in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Freshman Cade Cunningham became the first Oklahoma State basketball player in school history to be named an Associated Press First-Team All-American.
Cunningham led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.2 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 41% shooting from 3 on his way to being voted Big 12 Player of the Year by league coaches.
He is the 12th Cowboy to be included on one of three AP All-American teams and the first since former OSU standout Marcus Smart was named to the second-team in 2013.
Cunningham is also a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy handed to the best player in the country and a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
Cunningham has helped lead OSU back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys will play No. 13 Liberty at the Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis at 5:25 p.m. on Friday.
Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the championship of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Oklahoma State's Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe (12) gets past Texas's Brock Cunningham to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas's Brock Cunningham (30) gets past Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III (0) to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas's Brock Cunningham (30) gets past Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III (0) to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas's Jericho Sims (20) shoots under pressure from Oklahoma State's Keylan Boone, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas's Jericho Sims (20) shoots under pressure from Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas's Jericho Sims (20) shoots under pressure from Oklahoma State's Keylan Boone, right, and Kalib Boone (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas's Jericho Sims, right, is pressured by Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas's Andrew Jones (1) and Oklahoma State's Bernard Kouma battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham looks to pass under pressure from Texas' Kai Jones (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham looks to pass under pressure from Texas's Kai Jones (22) and Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas's Kai Jones, top, puts up a shot over Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas's Kai Jones, top, puts up a shot over Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas' Matt Coleman III (2) celebrates after the team's win over Oklahoma State in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas's Andrew Jones (1) and Oklahoma State's Bernard Kouma battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
