OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named AP First-Team All-American

Freshman Cade Cunningham became the first Oklahoma State basketball player in school history to be named an Associated Press First-Team All-American.

Cunningham led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.2 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 41% shooting from 3 on his way to being voted Big 12 Player of the Year by league coaches.

He is the 12th Cowboy to be included on one of three AP All-American teams and the first since former OSU standout Marcus Smart was named to the second-team in 2013.

Cunningham is also a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy handed to the best player in the country and a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Cunningham has helped lead OSU back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys will play No. 13 Liberty at the Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis at 5:25 p.m. on Friday.

Photos: OSU vs Texas in Big 12 tournament championship

