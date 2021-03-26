 Skip to main content
OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named a finalist for the Wooden Award

OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named a finalist for the Wooden Award

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham reacts to hitting a 3-pointer against Oregon State during the second half of the Cowboys' loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

 Paul Sancya, AP

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was named a finalist for the John. R. Wooden Award and the Los Angeles Athletic Club voted Cunningham on the Wooden All-America Team.

Cunningham is the first OSU player to ever be named a finalist for the award given to the nation’s most outstanding player.

He is the third player in school history to be included in the Wooden Award All-America team. James Anderson (2010) and John Lucas III (2005) are the other two Cowboys.

Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as the Big 12 Player of the Year and lead OSU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

Jared Butler (Baylor), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Luka Garza (Iowa) and Corey Kispert (Gonzaga) join Cunningham as the five finalists.

The men’s and women’s winners of the Wooden Award will be presented on April 6 on ESPN.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

