OSU freshman Cade Cunningham named a finalist for the Wooden Award

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham reacts to hitting a 3-pointer against Oregon State during the second half of the Cowboys' loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Paul Sancya, AP
Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was named a finalist for the John. R. Wooden Award and the Los Angeles Athletic Club voted Cunningham on the Wooden All-America Team.
Cunningham is the first OSU player to ever be named a finalist for the award given to the nation’s most outstanding player.
He is the third player in school history to be included in the Wooden Award All-America team. James Anderson (2010) and John Lucas III (2005) are the other two Cowboys.
Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as the Big 12 Player of the Year and lead OSU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.
Jared Butler (Baylor), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Luka Garza (Iowa) and Corey Kispert (Gonzaga) join Cunningham as the five finalists.
The men’s and women’s winners of the Wooden Award will be presented on April 6 on ESPN.
Photos: Oklahoma State vs. Oregon State in NCAA Tournament second round
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) shoots over Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots on Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
032421-tul-spt-emigblog big12bkb
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives between Oregon State guard Zach Reichle (11) and Ethan Thompson (5) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) blocks a Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) shot during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) pulls down a rebound against Oklahoma State during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) dunks on Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) fouls Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas (2) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas (2) reacts to being fouled on a layup against Oklahoma State during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State guard Tariq Silver (55) drives on Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone (20) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) pulls down a rebound over Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) shoots on Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone (20) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle watches against Oklahoma State during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton watches against Oregon State during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) shoots on Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) applies pressure to Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) drives on Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts to hitting a three-point basket against Oregon State during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas (2) tries to protect the ball from Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) and head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrate beating Oklahoma State 80-70 after a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
032321-tul-spt-emigcolumn osuobit
Oklahoma State players watch from the bench during the second half of the Cowboys' loss to Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Paul Sancya, AP
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) is fouled by Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone (20) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton reacts to a play against Oregon State during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
12 months for just $26
"This is a special 'editor' offer at a rate we have not offered before. For just $26, you get unlimited access to everything on tulsaworld.com for a year. Every time you click on a story from social media you will get it without interruption and without surveys. Every story online + the daily e-edition that shows you the pages of the paper that day. Support our local journalists who work for you." — Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington
Subscribe today.
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!