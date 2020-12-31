 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU football: Tylan Wallace named an AFCA All-American

OSU football: Tylan Wallace named an AFCA All-American

{{featured_button_text}}
Tylan Wallace

Included in Tylan Wallace’s seven-catch, 129-yard performance against Texas Tech was this 27-yard TD reception.

 Bryan Terry, USA Today

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been named a 2020 AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-American, announced by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday.

The AFCA All-America team is the only All-America team chosen exclusively by the coaches.

Wallace was named to the second team and became the 14th OSU football player to earn All-America honors in multiple seasons. He is the first Cowboy to do it since kicker Quin Sharp became a three-time All-American from 2010-2012. Wallace earned All-America honors in 2018.

Wallace tallied 59 receptions and six touchdowns this season. He led the Big 12 with 922 receiving yards and 5.9 catches per game. Wallace finished his OSU career ranking fifth in school history with 205 career receptions. He is also fifth in receiving yards (3,343) and 100-yard receiving games (14).

OSU has had at least one Cowboy included in one of the recognized All-America teams in four consecutive seasons.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
2020 Cheez-It Bowl: Breaking down the matchups between Oklahoma State and Miami, Fla.
OSU Sports Extra

2020 Cheez-It Bowl: Breaking down the matchups between Oklahoma State and Miami, Fla.

  • Updated

Oklahoma State vs. No. 18 Miami, Fla.

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV: ESPN

Radio: KFAQ-1170

Online/streaming: http://okla.st/osutunein

Records: Oklahoma State 7-3; Miami 8-2

The Cowboys are competing in their 15th consecutive bowl game and coach Mike Gundy is looking for his 10th bowl game win. He is 9-5 in bowl games as a head coach.

Follow our coverage here tonight:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News