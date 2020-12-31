OSU football: Tylan Wallace named an AFCA All-American

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been named a 2020 AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-American, announced by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday.

The AFCA All-America team is the only All-America team chosen exclusively by the coaches.

Wallace was named to the second team and became the 14th OSU football player to earn All-America honors in multiple seasons. He is the first Cowboy to do it since kicker Quin Sharp became a three-time All-American from 2010-2012. Wallace earned All-America honors in 2018.

Wallace tallied 59 receptions and six touchdowns this season. He led the Big 12 with 922 receiving yards and 5.9 catches per game. Wallace finished his OSU career ranking fifth in school history with 205 career receptions. He is also fifth in receiving yards (3,343) and 100-yard receiving games (14).

OSU has had at least one Cowboy included in one of the recognized All-America teams in four consecutive seasons.

