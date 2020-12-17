OSU football: Two Cowboys named All-Big 12 first team and five others make the second team

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins were named on the first team All-Big 12 team that was announced Thursday, as picked by league coaches.

Five other Cowboys were named to the second team.

Wallace is the fifth receiver in Oklahoma State history to make an all-conference team in three consecutive years, joining James Washington (2015-17), Rashaun Woods (2001-03), Hart Lee Dykes (1986-88) and L.B. Asbury (1934-36).

Wallace was a first-team selection in 2018 and made the All-Big 12 second team last year after missing the last five games with a knee injury. He was also an honorable mention for the 2020 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after catching 53 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

Jenkins is the first OSU offensive lineman to be recognized as all-conference since Zach Crabtree and Brad Lundblade in 2017. Jenkins was also awarded honorable mention for the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Running back Chuba Hubbard, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, cornerback Rodarius Williams and linebackers Amen Ogobongbemiga and Wagoner graduate Malcolm Rodriguez earned second-team honors. It was the first all-conference honor for Williams.