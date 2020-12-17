 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU football: Two Cowboys named All-Big 12 first team and five others make the second team

OSU football: Two Cowboys named All-Big 12 first team and five others make the second team

{{featured_button_text}}
Tylan Wallace

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace earned all-conference honors for the third straight year.

 Bryan Terry, USA Today

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins were named on the first team All-Big 12 team that was announced Thursday, as picked by league coaches.

Five other Cowboys were named to the second team.

Wallace is the fifth receiver in Oklahoma State history to make an all-conference team in three consecutive years, joining James Washington (2015-17), Rashaun Woods (2001-03), Hart Lee Dykes (1986-88) and L.B. Asbury (1934-36).

Wallace was a first-team selection in 2018 and made the All-Big 12 second team last year after missing the last five games with a knee injury. He was also an honorable mention for the 2020 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after catching 53 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

Jenkins is the first OSU offensive lineman to be recognized as all-conference since Zach Crabtree and Brad Lundblade in 2017. Jenkins was also awarded honorable mention for the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Running back Chuba Hubbard, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, cornerback Rodarius Williams and linebackers Amen Ogobongbemiga and Wagoner graduate Malcolm Rodriguez earned second-team honors. It was the first all-conference honor for Williams.

Oklahoma State (7-3 overall, 6-3 Big 12) will learn its bowl fate on Sunday.

View from the sidelines: Oklahoma State at Baylor

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News