OSU football: The Cowboys had more time to rest during the extra week leading into season opener against Tulsa

Seven Big 12 schools started their football seasons over the weekend and Oklahoma State was supposed to be the eighth.

COVID-19 issues created complications for Tulsa’s practicing schedule and the game was postponed to Saturday at 11 a.m. The Cowboys had an extra week to prepare but OSU head coach Mike Gundy decided to give his players some extra time off.

“We’ve had so many practices that we gave them off on Friday and then we gave them off yesterday and today,” Gundy said during a teleconference on Monday. “They’re just tired of practicing in my opinion but the preparation in this sport and the physicality is so important that we have to continue to push through it.”

The Cowboys had a few players with minor injuries that benefited from the extra week. The date change also granted Washington State transfer Tay Martin an extra week to get acclimated to the OSU offense. Gundy expects Martin to get extensive snaps against Tulsa.