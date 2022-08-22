 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU football surpasses last year's season-ticket sales

  • Updated
Kansas St Oklahoma St Football (copy)

Oklahoma State is on pace to sell more than 45,500 after peaking at 44,800 last year, when the team went 12-2 capped with a win against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

 AP file

On the heels of one of the best seasons in program history, Oklahoma State football is reaping the benefits in the form of ticket sales.

As of Monday, more season tickets have been sold for the upcoming season than were sold for 2021, the university announced. OSU is on pace to sell more than 45,500 after peaking at 44,800 last year, when the team went 12-2 capped with a win against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

This season’s schedule includes seven home games including all three nonconference games, starting with Sept. 1 against Central Michigan. The other games at Boone Pickens Stadium are against Arizona State, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Texas Tech, Texas, Iowa State and West Virginia.

Asked last month about the culture at OSU, coach Mike Gundy said: “I wouldn’t change where we’re at for anything. There’s just something special about playing on that field and in that stadium, and our players embrace it. Our fans embrace it. It continues to get better each year.

“It’s a special place. It’s a perfect size and a perfect setting for college football.”

Student all-sports passes factor into the season-ticket total and are 2,500 ahead of where sales were a year ago. They are on pace to sell out for only the second time in school history.

The increase in season-ticket sales marks the first time for it to happen in a year that doesn’t include a Bedlam home game. Season tickets remain on sale at okstate.com/tickets.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

