OSU football: Spencer Sanders is still questionable for Saturday's game, Gundy expects to make a decision by Wednesday

The Cowboys are still waiting to see if starting quarterback Spencer Sanders will be available against West Virginia after being forced to play three quarterbacks in the 16-7 win against Tulsa.

Sanders left the game with an injury in the first quarter, and head coach Mike Gundy shared during Monday’s Zoom call that Sanders is wearing a boot.

“We’ll take it off on Tuesday and then put him out there Wednesday and go from there,” Gundy said.

It would be back-to-back years that Sanders misses the West Virginia game if he isn’t able to play on Saturday. The Cowboys are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. Sanders missed the final three games of last year with a thumb injury. The 20-13 win at West Virginia was OSU’s only win during that stretch. Gundy plans to make a decision on Sanders by Wednesday.