OSU football: Spencer Sanders is still questionable for Saturday's game, Gundy expects to make a decision by Wednesday

The Cowboys are still waiting to see if starting quarterback Spencer Sanders will be available against West Virginia after being forced to play three quarterbacks in the 16-7 win against Tulsa.
Sanders left the game with an injury in the first quarter, and head coach Mike Gundy shared during Monday’s Zoom call that Sanders is wearing a boot.
“We’ll take it off on Tuesday and then put him out there Wednesday and go from there,” Gundy said.
It would be back-to-back years that Sanders misses the West Virginia game if he isn’t able to play on Saturday. The Cowboys are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. Sanders missed the final three games of last year with a thumb injury. The 20-13 win at West Virginia was OSU’s only win during that stretch. Gundy plans to make a decision on Sanders by Wednesday.
“We’ll know more Tuesday,” Gundy said. “We’ve had guys in his situation with a mild injury come out of the boot and do well and play. Then we’ve had guys that weren’t able to play. You know the old coach’s saying, 'the next guy has to step up and play.' That’s really what has to happen here. We put another guy in so he gets the reps. What we try to do is make sure that we give the guy reps that’s going to play in the game. All coaches do that, sometimes it’s not always easy but we have to make that determination by Wednesday.”
Gundy got a chance to see backups Ethan Bullock and freshman Shane Illingworth in the season opener. Bullock immediately replaced Sanders and threw 8-of-13 for 41 yards and an interception.
The offense struggled to move the ball for most of the game. The Cowboys had five punts, a turnover on downs and an interception with Bullock running the offense. When Gundy made the switch to Illingworth late in the third quarter, the four-star prospect led the Cowboys to their only touchdown in his first series. He completed two deep balls to receiver Tylan Wallace to help set up Chuba Hubbard’s 3-yard touchdown run that gave OSU a 10-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. He finished the game throwing 4-of-5 for 74 yards.
Gundy says he hasn’t decided yet who would get the start if Sanders is out. Gundy said deciding on a backup quarterback is one of the hardest parts of offensive football for a head coach because they don’t get as many practice reps as the No. 1 option.
“I’d say 75% of the time you can tell in practice, but it’s not always that way,” Gundy said. “Sometimes you find out more in a game. There is so much more to being a quarterback. You can look good in practice and throw good. But the savvy, your ability to handle the pressure, composure, your willingness to throw the ball away and different things. A lot of times you can’t see that in practice, you only see it in games.”
Gundy praised Illingworth's composure.
“I thought he was composed and executed very well,” Gundy said. “He did a good job handling the situation. I don’t know if we could have asked him to do more than what he did so we were pleased with his play.”
