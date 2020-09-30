OSU football: Spencer Sanders could return against KU, but injuries on the offensive line will take time

Oklahoma State's offense has been flat during the first two games of the season, and some of that can be credited to early injuries.

The Cowboys have been playing freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth after starter Spencer Sanders suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the first game against Tulsa. Cole Birmingham and Hunter Anthony also suffered injuries on the offensive line.

The Cowboys started the season ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll but dropped to No. 15 after the 16-7 win over Tulsa and to No. 17 after the 27-13 win against West Virginia. The fall in the rankings suggests that OSU wasn’t convincing enough in its first two wins.

Illingworth has played well enough to help OSU to a 2-0 start, completing 19-of-26 passes for 218 yards and an interception. He’s done a solid job running the offense as a true freshman, but the Cowboys have totaled three touchdowns with no passing TDs in the first two games. That’s not how this talented offense is used to operating.

“Our goal coming into this year is to pretty much score 25-plus points,” Cowboy back Jelani Woods said. “As to the adversity we’ve been having against Tulsa and trying to build off of that, we’re kind of slowing it down but we’re still trying to reach that goal."