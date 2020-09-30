OSU football: Spencer Sanders could return against KU, but injuries on the offensive line will take time

Oklahoma State's offense has been flat during the first two games of the season, and some of that can be credited to early injuries.
The Cowboys have been playing freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth after starter Spencer Sanders suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the first game against Tulsa. Cole Birmingham and Hunter Anthony also suffered injuries on the offensive line.
The Cowboys started the season ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll but dropped to No. 15 after the 16-7 win over Tulsa and to No. 17 after the 27-13 win against West Virginia. The fall in the rankings suggests that OSU wasn’t convincing enough in its first two wins.
Illingworth has played well enough to help OSU to a 2-0 start, completing 19-of-26 passes for 218 yards and an interception. He’s done a solid job running the offense as a true freshman, but the Cowboys have totaled three touchdowns with no passing TDs in the first two games. That’s not how this talented offense is used to operating.
“Our goal coming into this year is to pretty much score 25-plus points,” Cowboy back Jelani Woods said. “As to the adversity we’ve been having against Tulsa and trying to build off of that, we’re kind of slowing it down but we’re still trying to reach that goal."
Getting dual-threat quarterback Sanders back on the field would be a major step for the Cowboys. OSU could have him back at Kansas on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
“Obviously, Spencer is going to feel a lot better,” coach Mike Gundy said Monday. "The reps were in Shane’s favor last week and I would say by the end of the week that the reps would be in Spencer’s favor just based on what we see."
A Sanders return would be big for the Cowboys, but Gundy doesn’t expect to have Birmingham or Anthony back on the offensive line any time soon. Both players will be out for a few weeks, according to Gundy.
“They have more extensive (injuries),” Gundy said. “You know that ankle injury that can take four weeks or eight weeks. We can’t ever predict it based on the separation of the ligament and the bone and how high it comes up on the Achilles. So those guys will be out a while.”
The Cowboys were forced to shuffle things around upfront. Redshirt freshman Jake Springfield will start at left tackle and redshirt sophomore Hunter Woodard is starting at right guard.
“We’re at a little disadvantage now,” Gundy said. “We’re playing guys who have never played before at this level and some new guys. They played a little better this week. We’ve got a long way to go. We’re getting great effort from them. They’re taking coaching. They’re buying into our culture here at Oklahoma State. So we’ll continue to coach them and hopefully, get a little bit better each week.”
Teven Jenkins, who started the season at left tackle, has been shuffled around on the right and left side. He is currently starting at right tackle, where he said he feels more comfortable.
“I’ve been playing right tackle since before high school,” Jenkins said. “It’s something I’ve always been good at. Switching back to left, it’s more challenging for me to think about my steps and stuff like that.”
With the offensive line playing better against West Virginia than it did against Tulsa, the Cowboys shouldn’t have a problem beating a struggling Kansas team with Sanders or Illingworth at quarterback. The OSU defense is expected to continue playing well against a Jayhawks offense that has averaged 18.5 points in its first two games. The off week following the Kansas game will grant the Cowboys extra time to nurse injuries in an attempt to get the offense rolling before its next game against Baylor. Baylor put up 47 points in its first game against Kansas.
