OSU football: Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel declares for the NFL Draft

Kolby Harvell-Peel

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is headed to the 2021 NFL Draft 

 AP File Photo

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced on Monday.

The 6-0, 210-pound junior from College Station, Texas made noise with his ball-hawking ability in the 2019 season. He continued to be a strong defender for the OSU defense this season.

Harvell-Peel tallied seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over the last two seasons. He tallied 44 tackles and four pass deflections in 10 games this year.

“I would also like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family, for the sacrifice they’ve made in order for me to be in this position,” Harvell-Peel said in his Twitter post. “Without you, none of this would be possible.”

Harvell-Peel is the ninth Cowboy to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The defense already lost cornerback Rodarius Williams and linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Calvin Bundage to the draft.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019.

