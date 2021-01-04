 Skip to main content
OSU football: Receiver Landon Wolf enters transfer portal

OSU football: Receiver Landon Wolf enters transfer portal

Landon Wolf

Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah tries to tackle Oklahoma State receiver Landon Wolf during Saturday’s Bedlam game in Norman.

 Ian Maule photos, Tulsa World

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Landon Wolf is leaving Oklahoma State.

He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in a Twitter post on Monday.

All NCAA players were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic and Wolf is choosing to use his extra year as a graduate transfer.

“Although I will no longer call Stillwater home, the many lessons learned here will always be part of who I am,” Wolf said in his post. “Now, I am excited to enter the transfer portal and find a new place to utilize my 5th year of eligibility, and continue my education. I look forward to contributing to another strong institution with a rich history on and off the field.”

Wolf caught 24 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown for OSU this season. He tallied 82 career receptions for 780 yards and three touchdowns with the Cowboys.

Gallery: OSU holds on to defeat Miami, Fla., in Cheez-It Bowl

