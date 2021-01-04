OSU football: Receiver Landon Wolf enters transfer portal

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Landon Wolf is leaving Oklahoma State.

He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in a Twitter post on Monday.

All NCAA players were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic and Wolf is choosing to use his extra year as a graduate transfer.

“Although I will no longer call Stillwater home, the many lessons learned here will always be part of who I am,” Wolf said in his post. “Now, I am excited to enter the transfer portal and find a new place to utilize my 5th year of eligibility, and continue my education. I look forward to contributing to another strong institution with a rich history on and off the field.”

Wolf caught 24 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown for OSU this season. He tallied 82 career receptions for 780 yards and three touchdowns with the Cowboys.

