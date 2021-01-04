OSU football: Receiver Landon Wolf enters transfer portal

Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah tries to tackle Oklahoma State receiver Landon Wolf during Saturday’s Bedlam game in Norman.
Ian Maule photos, Tulsa World
Fifth-year senior wide receiver Landon Wolf is leaving Oklahoma State.
He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in a Twitter post on Monday.
All NCAA players were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic and Wolf is choosing to use his extra year as a graduate transfer.
“Although I will no longer call Stillwater home, the many lessons learned here will always be part of who I am,” Wolf said in his post. “Now, I am excited to enter the transfer portal and find a new place to utilize my 5th year of eligibility, and continue my education. I look forward to contributing to another strong institution with a rich history on and off the field.”
Wolf caught 24 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown for OSU this season. He tallied 82 career receptions for 780 yards and three touchdowns with the Cowboys.
Gallery: OSU holds on to defeat Miami, Fla., in Cheez-It Bowl
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (left) and linebacker Relijah Sherman enjoy some Cheez-Its from the championship trophy after defeating Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.
John Raoux, AP
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Taylor Miterko (68) feeds Cheez-It's to teammate Preston Wilson (74) after the Cowboys defeated Miami, Fla., on Tuesday.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) tires to get past Miami linebacker Keontra Smith, left, during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy poses with the Championship trophy and his team after winning the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against the Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) makes a reception for a touchdown in against Miami linebacker Keontra Smith during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) stops Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) after a reception during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders waves to fans as he leaves the field after winning the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Sanders was named MVP of the game. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders holds his MVP trophy after winning the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy shouts instructions to his players during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders holds his MVP trophy after winning the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
A fan poses for a photo with Cheez-It Bowl MVP Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) after winning the NCAA college football game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass against Miami during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin makes a reception in front of Miami cornerback Te’Cory Couch during Tuesday’s Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The Cowboys held on to defeat the Hurricanes, 37-34. See game coverage in
SPORTS, B1.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Cheez It Bowl Football
Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry (left) looks for a receiver as Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin applies pressure during the second half of the Cowboys’ win in the Cheez-it Bowl on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla. Perry came into the game after Hurricanes starting quarterback D’Eriq king was injured.
John Raoux, AP
Cheez It Bowl Football
Miami receiver Michael Redding III makes a catch as he is tackled by Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker Calvin Bundage (top) during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl on Tuesday.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Cheez It Bowl Football
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) is taken off the field after he was injured during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black (4) breaks up a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Mark Pope, left, during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State running back LD Brown, center, scores a touchdown as he gets past Miami safety Gurvan Hall Jr. (26) and gets a block from teammate tight end Logan Carter (87) during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by the Miami defense during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) looks for a receiver as Oklahoma State defensive tackle Sione Asi (99) rushes during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Miami tight end Brevin Jordan (9) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling (3) during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates his touchdown reception against Miami with offensive lineman Hunter Woodard (70) and tight end Dayton Metcalf (84) during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, left, breaks up a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) stops Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) after a reception during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Cheez It Bowl Football
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates his touchdown reception against Miami with offensive lineman Hunter Woodard (70) and tight end Dayton Metcalf (84) during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
$5 for 5 months for a limited time or 52 weeks at just $39.99 for a digital subscription. Subscribe today.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!