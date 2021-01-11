OSU football: Receiver Dee Anderson enters the transfer portal, according to reports

Oklahoma State receiver Dee Anderson has entered the transfer portal, according to Monday reports.
Anderson transferred to OSU from LSU and only tallied one catch for 14 yards this season. Receivers Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner are pursuing their NFL aspirations. Landon Wolf already announced his decision to transfer. Anderson is the latest player to leave the OSU receiver group.
Brennan Presley showed during the Cheez-It Bowl that he can be a reliable option at receiver heading into next season. He joins Braydon Johnson and Tay Martin as the top OSU returners at that position.
A look at OU and OSU football transfers announced during the 2021 offseason
WR Charleston Rambo
QB Tanner Mordecai
QB Chandler Morris
RB T.J. Pledger
LB Jon-Michael Terry
S Robert Barnes
TE Jalin Conyers
OL Trent Pullen
WR Landon Wolf
LB Carson Kropp
RB Micah Cooper
QB Shaun Taylor
TE Jelani Woods
WR Dee Anderson
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Featured video: Mike Gundy on his latest recruiting class
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
The fifth-year senior announced his plans to return on Twitter Wednesday.
Kansas cornerback Karon Prunty (9) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Dee Anderson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)