OSU football: Receiver Dee Anderson enters the transfer portal, according to reports

OSU football: Receiver Dee Anderson enters the transfer portal, according to reports

Kansas cornerback Karon Prunty (9) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Dee Anderson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Oklahoma State receiver Dee Anderson has entered the transfer portal, according to Monday reports.

Anderson transferred to OSU from LSU and only tallied one catch for 14 yards this season. Receivers Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner are pursuing their NFL aspirations. Landon Wolf already announced his decision to transfer. Anderson is the latest player to leave the OSU receiver group.

Brennan Presley showed during the Cheez-It Bowl that he can be a reliable option at receiver heading into next season. He joins Braydon Johnson and Tay Martin as the top OSU returners at that position.

A look at OU and OSU football transfers announced during the 2021 offseason

Featured video: Mike Gundy on his latest recruiting class

