OSU football: Receiver Dee Anderson enters the transfer portal, according to reports

Oklahoma State receiver Dee Anderson has entered the transfer portal, according to Monday reports.

Anderson transferred to OSU from LSU and only tallied one catch for 14 yards this season. Receivers Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner are pursuing their NFL aspirations. Landon Wolf already announced his decision to transfer. Anderson is the latest player to leave the OSU receiver group.

Brennan Presley showed during the Cheez-It Bowl that he can be a reliable option at receiver heading into next season. He joins Braydon Johnson and Tay Martin as the top OSU returners at that position.

