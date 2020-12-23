OSU football: OSU's first Black football player, Chester Pittman, dies at 83

Oklahoma State’s first Black football player, Chester Pittman, has died at 83 years old, OSU announced Wednesday.
Pittman joined OSU in 1957 and became a varsity starter as a sophomore in 1958. He rushed for 593 yards and two touchdowns on 110 carries for OSU from 1958-1960.
Pittman left OSU with a bachelor’s degree in education before becoming a teacher in Kansas City, Kansas. He also coached the Summer High School track team that won back-to-back state titles in the late 1960s.
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
