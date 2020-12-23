 Skip to main content
OSU football: OSU's first Black football player, Chester Pittman, dies at 83

OSU football: OSU's first Black football player, Chester Pittman, dies at 83

Pittman

Chester Pittman, Oklahoma State’s first Black football player, has died at the age of 83.

 Courtesy OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State’s first Black football player, Chester Pittman, has died at 83 years old, OSU announced Wednesday.

Pittman joined OSU in 1957 and became a varsity starter as a sophomore in 1958. He rushed for 593 yards and two touchdowns on 110 carries for OSU from 1958-1960.

Pittman left OSU with a bachelor’s degree in education before becoming a teacher in Kansas City, Kansas. He also coached the Summer High School track team that won back-to-back state titles in the late 1960s.

