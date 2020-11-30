 Skip to main content
OSU football: Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins opts out of the remaining season

OSU football: Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins opts out of the remaining season

Offensive line: Teven Jenkins

Teven Jenkins (73) has decided to prepare for the NFL Draft. 

 Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World

Oklahoma State’s best offensive lineman, Teven Jenkins, has opted out of the rest of the 2020 season.

Jenkins announced the news on Twitter shortly after head coach Mike Gundy said that he believed Jenkins was preparing for the NFL on his weekly Zoom call with media.

“The past week has left me with a lot of difficult decisions to make for my future and my family,” Jenkins said in his post. “With this being said, I have decided to forgo the rest of the season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Jenkins went out with an injury during Bedlam two weeks ago and Gundy said he had been having some lower back issues. The 6-6, 320-pound fifth-year senior wasn’t on the field for OSU’s Senior Day against Texas Tech last week.

Losing Jenkins is another big blow to an OSU offensive line that has been dealing with missing pieces all year. Jenkins has logged 35 starts in four seasons with the OSU.

The Cowboys didn’t have Jenkins last week but still managed to protect quarterback Spencer Sanders and allow for third-string running back Dezmon Jackson to rush for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the 50-44 win over Texas Tech.

OSU has two more regular-season games against TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday and at Baylor on Dec. 12.

