OSU football: Offensive lineman Josh Sills is returning for another year

Josh Sills

OSU offensive lineman Josh Sills (72) participates in a drill during the first spring football practice for the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, March 9, 2020. NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Josh Sills is using his extra year of eligibility to stay another year with the Cowboys.

The fifth-year senior announced his plans to return on Twitter Wednesday. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to every player because of the pandemic. 

“Excited to announce I’m returning to Stillwater for my final year of eligibility,” Sills said in his post. “Can’t wait to get back with my brothers. It’s time to work and get ready for the 2021 season.”

Sills joined OSU after transferring from West Virginia and became a leader on the offensive line. The O-line dealt with several injuries this season but Sills competed in all 11 games for the Cowboys.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

