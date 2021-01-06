OSU football: Offensive lineman Josh Sills is returning for another year

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Josh Sills is using his extra year of eligibility to stay another year with the Cowboys.

The fifth-year senior announced his plans to return on Twitter Wednesday. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to every player because of the pandemic.

“Excited to announce I’m returning to Stillwater for my final year of eligibility,” Sills said in his post. “Can’t wait to get back with my brothers. It’s time to work and get ready for the 2021 season.”

Sills joined OSU after transferring from West Virginia and became a leader on the offensive line. The O-line dealt with several injuries this season but Sills competed in all 11 games for the Cowboys.

