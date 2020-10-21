OSU football: Offensive lineman Jake Springfield went from an OSU walk-on to starting for the No. 6 team in the nation

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jake Springfield was sitting down watching a video when all of a sudden he felt like the wind was knocked out of him.
He was watching current Dallas Cowboys tight end and former OSU walk-on Blake Jarwin announce Springfield had earned a scholarship. OSU released the video on Twitter in August. The players were brought into the team room to watch what offensive line coach Charlie Dickey said was a motivational video.
“I sat down and coach Dickey was like, 'we have a motivational video from Blake Jarwin,' and I was like 'oh,' because I knew he was a walk-on here so my heart started going a little bit faster,” Springfield said. “And then as soon as he said 'I have one more thing' and then he said my name. I felt like the wind got knocked out, I was so excited. I just started crying. I started thinking of my family. I did it. That was my goal and I came here and did it after one year, so it was amazing for me.”
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman wasn’t highly recruited coming out of Flower Mound High School in Texas. He had three Division II offers before coming to a camp in Stillwater, where he was noticed by the OSU coaches. He was offered a preferred walk-on spot one day after committing to West Texas A&M. He talked it over with his family and decided to come to OSU. Now, he is starting at left tackle for the No. 6 team in the country while helping pave the way for one of the most talented running backs in the nation.
“I try not to think about it too much, but it’s definitely been an amazing journey and I’ve had a lot of fun doing it,” Springfield said. “… Since I’ve moved up to the starting spot, I’ve definitely got a lot more reps, a lot more learning. It’s also big; I’ll be watching the guys in front of me trying to take in as much information as I possibly can.”
Springfield wanted to be the first to tell his parents about his scholarship news. He rushed to the house of his older sister Sydney, who is an OSU softball player, so they could break the news together. He told his parents over FaceTime.
“They were both in the car,” Springfield said. “They were excited for me. My mom started crying. It was great. And then I started getting all the texts and calls from other family members.”
Springfield played in his first game for OSU about a month after receiving his scholarship. The night before the season opener against Tulsa, Springfield visualized playing in the game. He and Hunter Woodard got that opportunity when starters Hunter Anthony and Cole Birmingham went down with injuries in the 16-7 win against Tulsa.
The drive that started near the end of the third quarter and ended at the start of the fourth was OSU's only touchdown in that game. Springfield said it was during that drive when he started to get comfortable after telling himself it's just football.
He is now in the starting lineup and is learning everything he can along the way. Receiver Tylan Wallace said he has the utmost respect for players like Springfield who earn scholarships the way he did.
“That’s just a blessing as it is to receive a scholarship,” Wallace said. "Guys like him, they come in and they don’t know if they’re going to get a scholarship. They don’t know that things like that are going to happen. They just come in and they work their butt off every day. To see things happen like that for a guy like him and to receive a scholarship, it’s just really a blessing.”
