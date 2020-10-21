OSU football: Offensive lineman Jake Springfield went from an OSU walk-on to starting for the No. 6 team in the nation

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jake Springfield was sitting down watching a video when all of a sudden he felt like the wind was knocked out of him.

He was watching current Dallas Cowboys tight end and former OSU walk-on Blake Jarwin announce Springfield had earned a scholarship. OSU released the video on Twitter in August. The players were brought into the team room to watch what offensive line coach Charlie Dickey said was a motivational video.

“I sat down and coach Dickey was like, 'we have a motivational video from Blake Jarwin,' and I was like 'oh,' because I knew he was a walk-on here so my heart started going a little bit faster,” Springfield said. “And then as soon as he said 'I have one more thing' and then he said my name. I felt like the wind got knocked out, I was so excited. I just started crying. I started thinking of my family. I did it. That was my goal and I came here and did it after one year, so it was amazing for me.”