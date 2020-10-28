OSU football: Offense more dangerous with Spencer Sanders back on the field

Oklahoma State found a solid backup in freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth, but the Cowboys' offense will look better now that Spencer Sanders is back.

Illingworth completed 73% of his passes for 483 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the two-and-a-half games he played. The Cowboys beat up on a struggling Kansas team in Illingworth’s last start, but the offense looked stagnant at times in the first two games of the season.

That is expected when your starting quarterback goes down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the season opener, but Sanders returned to help lead the Cowboys to a 24-21 win over Iowa State in their first game against a ranked opponent last week.

Sanders had a pair of interceptions, but his 71 rushing yards showed why the OSU offense is more dangerous with him on the field.

“Shane did a great job. You can’t say enough about him,” receiver Dillon Stoner said. “Being put in the position that he was in as a true freshman is tough, and I definitely think that he handled that well. But Spencer was the guy last year, was the guy all spring and summer. It’s definitely a little more comfortable back there getting back to a more normal-style offense.”