OSU football: Offense became more dangerous with Spencer Sanders back on the field

Oklahoma State found a solid backup in freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth, but the Cowboys' offense will look better now that Spencer Sanders is back.
Illingworth completed 73% of his passes for 483 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the two-and-a-half games he played. The Cowboys beat up on a struggling Kansas team in Illingworth’s last start, but the offense looked stagnant at times in the first two games of the season.
That is expected when your starting quarterback goes down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the season opener, but Sanders returned to help lead the Cowboys to a 24-21 win over Iowa State in their first game against a ranked opponent last week.
Sanders had a pair of interceptions but his 71 rushing yards showed why the OSU offense is more dangerous with him on the field.
“Shane did a great job. You can’t say enough about him,” receiver Dillon Stoner said. “Being put in the position that he was in as a true freshman is tough and I definitely think that he handled that well. But Spencer was the guy last year, was the guy all spring and summer. It’s definitely a little more comfortable back there getting back to a more normal-style offense.”
Game planning for a mobile quarterback who can take off anytime a play breaks down creates headaches for opposing defenses. Having that additional threat could be one of the key variables in helping the Cowboys stay at the top of the Big 12.
They have a tough matchup against Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday before playing at Kansas State next week. OSU and K-State are the only Big 12 teams who have not lost a conference game. Getting Sanders back was a major step for an OSU team trying to stay in the driver's seat toward the conference championship and a possible College Football Playoff berth.
Sanders broke for a 20-yard run and had a 14-yard touchdown run that gave OSU a 21-14 lead over Iowa State in the third quarter. Having an additional rushing threat at quarterback can help take a little attention away from running back Chuba Hubbard.
“When a quarterback has a chance to keep the ball, that’s one less guy that can flow front-side with a running play,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said after the game. “It just becomes a numbers game. I’m going to guess that most people that play us are going to be concerned with stopping our running backs, and so somebody has got to stay backside now. That opens up your backside cuts.”
Hubbard rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown to join Sanders as the only players to rush for more than 49 yards against Iowa State this year.
Sanders as a rushing threat also opens things up for his passing. He threw for 235 yards and a touchdown in his first full game since last November. Sanders said there are some things he needs to fix but he likes how the offense is operating right now.
“I feel like we’re executing great,” he said. “The tempo of our offense is moving great. I think we’re back up to the tempo that we need to be moving at. I love how we’re moving fast and I love how we’re playing right now. I feel like we’re playing good and as soon as I pick up my mistakes we could be moving excellent.”
STILLWATER — In its biggest game of the year to this point, Oklahoma State defended its No. 6 ranking with a win over No. 17 Iowa State and remained at the top of the Big 12 on Saturday.
The 24-21 win over the Cyclones is the first win for OSU over a ranked opponent this season. The Cowboys (4-0 overall, 3-0 in Big 12) handed Iowa State its first conference loss, leaving OSU and Kansas State as the only unbeaten teams in league play. K-State rolled to a 41-point win over Kansas on Saturday.
Iowa State (3-2, 3-1) and OSU haven’t had a game decided by more than seven points since the Cowboys’ 17-point win in 2014. ISU quarterback Brock Purdy made sure that streak continued by throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson to cut a 10-point deficit to three with 49 seconds left. The Cowboys recovered the onside kick and ran the clock out.
“It feels good but like coach (Mike) Gundy says, tomorrow it’s going to be over with,” linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said. “So tomorrow we’ve got to move on to Texas.”
Saturday was the start of a tough four-game stretch for the Cowboys. Their next three opponents are against Texas, No. 20 Kansas State and Oklahoma. If the Cowboys survive Texas on Oct. 31, they could find themselves in a battle with K-State for the Big 12’s only undefeated team against conference opponents on Nov. 7.
Considering the tough road ahead, starting quarterback Spencer Sanders couldn’t have returned at a better time for OSU. Sanders started against Iowa State after not playing a snap since suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of the season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 19.
Sanders threw two interceptions that Iowa State converted into 14 points, but the redshirt sophomore completed 20-of-29 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.
“We got some things out of him that he shows you, that he gives you in practice,” Gundy said. “He might mistake something and get you in a bad play but then he might turn around and make two or three really good ones and that’s what we had today from him.”
Freshman Shane Illingworth did a solid job running the offense while Sanders was out, but the rushing ability by Sanders creates an additional threat for opposing defenses. The Cowboys are at the top of the Big 12 right now and will need Sanders’ playmaking ability if they want to stay there.
“I think the best thing coaches can do is play to the strength of their quarterback. That’s his strength,” Gundy said. “He throws the ball well when he’s rushing the ball well."
The 389 total yards by Iowa State are the most yards gained against OSU this year and the Cyclones are the first team to score more than one touchdown against the Cowboys. But OSU continued to stay firm on third down and held the Cyclones to their fewest first-half points of the season. Iowa State was 3-of-13 on third down and OSU forced a three-and-out in four of Iowa State’s last five possessions.
“Obviously, it prevents long drives for sure so our guys are always fresh,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said of third downs. “But we want to get the ball back into the hands of our offense. We have a powerful offense. … It wins games particularly when you have a strong offense getting the ball back into their hands and stealing possessions. That’s everything in the Big 12.”
Breece Hall rushed for 185 yards with 136 yards coming from just two rushes. Hall had a 70-yard run in the first quarter and a 66-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 14 with just over 10 minutes left in the third. He averaged 2.7 yards per carry on his other 18 rushes.
Purdy is the best quarterback the OSU defense has faced in its first four games and Gundy was pleased with the execution on Saturday compared to the last time Purdy played in Stillwater that ended in a 48-42 loss two years ago.
“We forced a lot of punts today,” Gundy said. “They’re a good football team. They’re unusual a little bit with so much three tight end style of offense that they run. If you’re not careful you can get out of your gap and that’s what happened to us a couple times. But overall, I thought our play was way better and it was executed way better than it was when Purdy was here as a freshman.”
OSU trailed in a game for the first time since trailing 7-3 in the opener against Tulsa. Iowa State took a 7-0 lead after the first Sanders interception before the Cowboys scored 14 unanswered points to take a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Both teams scored a touchdown in the third quarter and OSU held on for the win in the fourth.
— By Frank Bonner, Tulsa World
