OSU football notebook: Young receivers defying expectations, Deuce Vaughn another challenge for defensive line

Young receivers defying expectations

With more than half of the season completed, Oklahoma State’s leading receiver in yards is only a sophomore.

Bryson Green, who’s collected 21 passes for 417 yards and five touchdowns (another category he leads OSU in) this season, isn’t the only underclassman contributing.

Three of the Cowboys’ top-six leading receivers are younger than 20, the youngest being Stephon Johnson Jr., who earned his first start of the season against Texas. He finished with six receptions for 90 yards in the 41-34 win.

“I would say he exceeded my expectations of the way he would play in that particular situation,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “The moment didn’t get too big for him.”

Gundy added, “If you were watching the game and you lived on the East Coast, you would not have thought he was a freshman.”

Sophomore receiver John Paul Richardson, who ranks second in receptions and touchdowns, has been a prime target for quarterback Spencer Sanders on late downs.

When asked if he sees similarities between Richardson and former Cowboy receiver Dillon Stoner, Gundy said there’s several.

“Very athletic. Dillon played a lot of positions in high school, (Richardson) played quarterback, played a little running back at times,” he said. “Toughness, I’d say there’s quite a few similarities.”

With sophomore Jaden Bray and veteran Braydon Johnson missing games this season, the younger receiver corps has been “thrown into the fire.”

Younger receivers garnering more playing time was one of several topics discussed by Gundy on Monday during his weekly press conference. Here’s some others:

Short-handed secondary

On Saturday against Texas, the Cowboys were without safety Thomas Harper, resulting in OSU shifting Jabbar Muhammad from cornerback to Harper’s position.

“Against (Texas), they have tremendous speed, and so you tend to want to put more cover guys on the field just to defend the deepest throws that they would have,” Gundy said. “We felt like that his ability, and he’s a very intelligent player, but it’s still different. So did he play well? Yes. Was there exposure to being inexperienced at that position? Yes.”

Late in the game, OSU safety Jason Taylor II, who was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award on Monday, suffered a knee injury.

Gundy didn’t get into specifics on what the plan is if both Harper and Taylor are unavailable against Kansas State, but said he’ll know more Tuesday.

“We’ll have to try to decide what to do at corner and safety,” he said. “There will be some young guys in the game, I’ll tell you that.”

Those young guys Gundy refers to could be redshirt freshmen Kendal Daniels and Cam Smith, who played meaningful snaps against Texas.

KSU’s Martinez expected to start

In the Wildcats’ 38-28 loss against TCU, Kansas State deployed different quarterbacks throughout the game after starter Adrian Martinez exited in the second quarter.

Will Howard assumed the majority of the QB duties, but another injury sent third-stringer Jake Rubley for a drive until Howard could return.

When asked on Monday how he prepares for the uncertainty of which quarterback he’ll face Saturday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said he knows it will be Martinez.

“I called up there today and they said he would play,” Gundy said. “The big joke around the office is I’ve done this for so long, I can generally predict injuries pretty well, out guys and the other teams. From what I saw, it looks like he’ll play.”

He added, “Six days rest, I’d say he’d be the starter. But to answer your question to be fair, we have to prepare for him.”

Vaughn another challenge for defensive line

Similar to Texas running back Bijan Robinson — who the Cowboys faced Saturday in a 41-34 win against the Longhorns — OSU will face another dynamic running back in Manhattan, Kansas.

Deuce Vaughn, who has been the starting running back for the Wildcats since his freshman year, has racked up 2,790 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in his career. He’s on pace to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing milestone for the second consecutive year.

And he’s going to be another handful for the Cowboys.

“The game hasn’t changed much,” Gundy said. “Unless you’re playing like (Mike) Leach you’ve got to stop the run, and run the ball effectively.”

Without defensive lineman Brendon Evers and Brock Martin, Robinson gashed the Cowboys for 96 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, before being held to only 44 in the second.

Collin Clay, who started his first career game for the Cowboys on Saturday, filled in for Evers. Moving forward, Gundy says Clay will be needed to play 40-ish snaps.

“He got pushed around early,” Gundy said. “We all got pushed around early. Got out of gaps. Got pushed around. Wrong team to do that against. Whatever All-America offers (Robinson) gets, we contributed to that.”

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World