OSU football notebook: Stephon Johnson Jr. shines in first start

Stephon Johnson Jr. shines in first start

Texas cornerback Ryan Watts smothered Stephon Johnson Jr. in coverage.

No, it wasn't pass interference, rather textbook coverage by the Longhorn' junior defensive back. Yet, Johnson Jr., OSU's true freshman wide receiver still managed to make the play.

A perfect pass by quarterback Spencer Sanders, paired with an incredible reception from Johnson Jr. who played in place of Braydon Johnson in the Cowboys' 41-34 win against Texas on homecoming, was just one of several connections the two made.

In his first career start, Johnson Jr. recorded six catches for 90 yards.

“He’s a freak athlete," said Bryson Green, who led all receivers with 133 yards Saturday. "He’s a wiry, long receiver that is quick and can go for the ball, make a guy miss, all the above. He’s a great athlete, and I think you’re going to see a lot more of him in the future.”

Johnson Jr. was just one of many topics talked about Saturday after the win. Here are some others:

Containing Bijan Robinson

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is considered one of the top NFL prospects in this year’s draft.

At the half, Robinson looked on pace to crack the 200-yard threshold — heading to the locker room with 96 rushing yards and 41 receiving yards. He also added two touchdowns.

But, OSU made the second half adjustments needed, holding him to 44 rushing yards and not allowing a reception to Robinson.

“We’ll be watching him on Sundays for sure,” said OSU’s defensive tackle Sione Asi. “I think what you saw in the second half was just us doing our job.”

Asi said Robinson is a “patient” runner, with the ability to jump from one gap to another seamlessly. And with numerous younger players taking meaningful snaps on the defense Saturday, defensive coordinator Derek Mason said the team just needed time to talk things over.

“Numbers to the ball,” he said of what the adjustments were. “We were short numbers early and as much as we were trying to get it adjusted, it wasn’t until guys could see it, and truly see it, and understand it and talk through it, then it gets better.”

And it did improve for the Cowboys, not just in their efforts to hold Robinson. OSU only allowed the Longhorns 172 yards of offense in the second half compared to 351 in the first.

“They would come up in the box when they knew we were going to run the ball in critical situations," Robinson said. "They did a really good job of getting past the blocks and into the backfield, but I don’t use that as an excuse or anything we just have to go out there and execute every time we’re on the field."

Big numbers for offense

OSU ran 98 offensive plays in the game, its most in a game since Sept. 24, 2016, and the third-most in a game in program history. Sanders set a career high with 57 pass attempts.

"We wanted to get the ball out and get our perimeter guys going — and hopefully slow (Texas' defense) down," offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said.

"Texas' front is very good, so to just think we're going to line up and smash it down their throats, you've got another thing coming.

We just felt like if we could tire them out a little by making them run side to side, eventually we could get some rush yards later in the game and we got some."

Trio makes first starts

Because of injuries, three players made their first career starts: Johnson Jr., defensive tackle Collin Clay and cornerback Cam Smith. Clay recorded a career-high five tackles including one for lost yardage.

Among the players who were sidelined: receivers Jaden Bray and Braydon Johnson, defensive end Brock Martin and safety Thomas Harper. Jabbar Muhammad, who typically plays cornerback, shifted to safety in Harper's absence.

Additionally, OSU was without starting defensive tackle Brendon Evers, who announced Thursday he has concluded his college career in preparation for the NFL draft.

OSU becomes bowl-eligible

By virtue of picking up their sixth win, the Cowboys achieved bowl eligibility for a 17th consecutive season under Gundy.

— Dean Ruhl and Kelly Hines, Tulsa World