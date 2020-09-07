OSU football notebook: Small number of players opt out of 2020 season, freshman Brennan Presley makes Cowboys depth chart

Four-star prospect Shane Illingworth was the only other true freshman to make the two-deep chart. Illingworth is listed as either-or with transfer Ethan Bullock to back up Spencer Sanders at quarterback. Gundy said multiple true freshmen should see the field against Tulsa on Saturday.

“I would hate to say who or when based on just how the game plays out but there could be five to six guys that get in and play at some point in the first half,” Gundy said. “We’ll just have to see how the game plays out.”

Players, coaches' choices for face coverings

Gundy said players and coaches have used a variety of different face coverings over the past eight weeks. Some coaches have used masks, scarves or bandannas for face coverings. When asked which face coverings will be used on game day, Gundy said each person has a comfort level with different types of material.

The players have also used several different forms of face coverings.