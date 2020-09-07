OSU football notebook: Small number of players opt out of 2020 season, freshman Brennan Presley makes Cowboys depth chart

Oklahoma State is five days away from hosting its season opener against Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and head coach Mike Gundy spoke with the media during a Zoom call on Monday to answer a few questions.
Here are a few takeaways from Gundy’s 30-minute teleconference:
Small number of players have opted out
Several players across the country have been opting out of this season because of the pandemic. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said in a Zoom call with media Monday that some OSU players opted out a few weeks ago because of concerns they had.
“It’s been very minimal with our team,” Gundy said. “We’re still sitting at 130 on our roster so that number has been very minimal.”
Gundy said he didn’t mind if people found out who those players are but wanted to respect their privacy and not release the names himself.
“It’s kind of a personal issue,” Gundy said. “If those players wanted people to know that they were opting out, I’m sure they would have done like most young people do and put it on social media so everybody could know.”
Freshman Presley makes depth chart
OSU released its depth chart for this weekend on Monday and former Bixby standout Brennan Presley made the list as a backup at receiver and punt returner. He was listed as either-or with transfer Dee Anderson behind Dillon Stoner at receiver. He was listed as either-or with Landon Wolf behind Stoner as a punt returner.
Four-star prospect Shane Illingworth was the only other true freshman to make the two-deep chart. Illingworth is listed as either-or with transfer Ethan Bullock to back up Spencer Sanders at quarterback. Gundy said multiple true freshmen should see the field against Tulsa on Saturday.
“I would hate to say who or when based on just how the game plays out but there could be five to six guys that get in and play at some point in the first half,” Gundy said. “We’ll just have to see how the game plays out.”
Players, coaches' choices for face coverings
Gundy said players and coaches have used a variety of different face coverings over the past eight weeks. Some coaches have used masks, scarves or bandannas for face coverings. When asked which face coverings will be used on game day, Gundy said each person has a comfort level with different types of material.
The players have also used several different forms of face coverings.
“I’ve seen a number of things out there,” Gundy said. “It seems like each one of them as an individual has settled into what they’re comfortable with. I had a question earlier about watching the games last Saturday and I noticed that I don’t think the players are wearing any face coverings, not any that I noticed. So I’m not sure what our players are going to do based on protocol from the Big 12.”
Latest COVID numbers
The most recent testing update for Oklahoma State athletics has 19 total active cases as of Sept. 4, according to Monday’s Twitter post.
Seven of the active cases are from football after having two active cases reported on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Soccer and cross country had zero active cases on the previous two updates. Soccer had one active case announced on Monday. The other 11 cases are from “all other sports” after having three active cases announced on the previous update.
The 19 total active cases reported on Monday is a 14-case increase from last week’s update. Last week’s update of five active cases was two more than what was reported on Aug. 24. The cumulative number of cases since June 1 has reached 101.
-- Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2
