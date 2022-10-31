OSU football notebook: Run game inconsistencies telling of bigger issue

Run game struggling

There are several numbers you can point at to show how uninspired Oklahoma State’s run game has been.

Against Kansas State this past Saturday, OSU averaged 1.8 yards per rush. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy accounted for the longest rush — a 22-yard scramble — late in the fourth quarter. Without that 22-yarder, the Cowboys would have finished with 32 rushing yards.

It was just one of the many aspects that played into a 48-0 shellacking from the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas.

On the season, the Cowboys rank eighth in the Big 12 in yards per carry (3.7). Only Texas Tech (3.6) and Iowa State (3.2) trail OSU. Despite rushing the ball the fifth-most of any conference team, the Cowboys’ 141.3 yards per game average again ranks eighth in the Big 12.

It’s been a steady decline for the Cowboys, who finished three of the past four seasons ranked second in the conference in total yards.

When asked about the inconsistencies of the running back position over the past couple years, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy pointed toward the lack of consistency at the offensive line.

“We’ve shown some glimpses of getting better at it, but if I had to say what’s causing it, it would be that we just haven’t had the five guys consistently there, working together,” he said. “Those guys need to be in sync.”

When asked what changes could be made to bolster the unit, Gundy dismissed the idea. “We can’t change what we do. We’re going to run the plays we run. At mid-stream, you don’t change who you are and what you do. You continue to try to improve at it.”

The run game struggles were one of several topics Gundy discussed Monday during his weekly press conference. Here are some others.

Practice adjustments

Following Saturday’s rout, Gundy commented that he adjusted the Cowboys’ practice schedule over concerns for player health.

“We altered several things,” said Gundy on Monday, elaborating on his Saturday comment.” I had concerns about, as I mentioned (in Manhattan) just kind of who we had left and there’s a lot of different ways to handle this as a coach. Different philosophies, but one consistent philosophy as a coach is you want to have as many guys as you can have. So, I was a little more concerned than maybe I should have been about where we were at from an injury standpoint.”

When asked if those changes would continue into this week, Gundy wouldn’t get into specifics.

“We’re going to practice like we always practice,” Gundy said.

Preparations not dependent on KU’s starting QB

OSU returns to Kansas again this weekend, facing the 5-3 Kansas Jayhawks. Like with Kansas State, it’s uncertain who the Jayhawks will trot out at quarterback Saturday.

KU’s Jalon Daniels has been dynamic at quarterback this season, but an Oct. 8 injury against TCU has left his status unclear. In Daniels’ place, quarterback Jason Bean has completed 62.5% of his passes, but the Jayhawks are winless with Bean under center this season.

Gundy said weekly preparations for Kansas won’t be affected depending on who players quarterback for them.

“They’re running the same plays with both of these quarterbacks,” he said.

“He’s done well everywhere he’s been,” Gundy said about KU coach, Lance Leipold.

Gundy praises Yormark for TV contract extension

On Sunday, ESPN reported the Big 12 was finalizing a 6-year, $2.8 billion television contract extension with ESPN and Fox, slated to start in 2025 when the conference’s current TV contract expires.

When asked about the extension, Gundy praised new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark for his ability to complete the deal.

“I said he would do it. This conference would be fine, Oklahoma State would be fine from day one, I mentioned that,” Gundy said. “I didn’t know anything about the new teams coming in, but I knew we were in good shape. Once the new teams came in I knew that we were in great shape and then once we hired him I even felt better.

“He secured it.”

The deal lands Big 12 schools roughly $32 million, although College Football Playoff revenue, NCAA tournaments and third-tier television rights could bump that figure up to $50 million.

“He (Yormark) is a big-time wheeler-dealer negotiator,” Gundy added.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World